Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don give order for di redeployment of 21 Commissioners of Police to new commands and formations across di kontri.
Di Deputy Force Public Relations Officer Aremu Adeniran say dia redeployments na wit immediate effect.
Based on dis arrangement, nine state commands and other police formations go get new police commissioners:
See di posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows:
i. Kebbi State - CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni
ii. SPU, FHQ, Abuja - CP Philip Maku
iii. Sokoto State - CP Ali Janga Aji
iv. Armament, FHQ, Abuja - CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi
v. CMDT Police College Ikeja - CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni
vi. Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos - CP John O. Amadi, mni
vii. Oyo State - CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc
viii. Enugu State - Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu
ix. Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja - CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc
x. Cross River State - CP Sikiru Akande
xi. Ebonyi State - CP Aliyu Garba
xii. Airport Command - CP Abubakar Umar Bature
xiii. Department of Operations, FHQ - CP Yusuf Ahmed
xiv. Adamawa State - CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji
xv. Training and Department - CP Babaita Ishola
xvi. Imo State - CP Nasiru Mohammed
xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu - CP Alexander Nengi Wannang
xviii. Delta State - CP Ari Mohammed Ali
xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja - CP Olofu Tony Adejoh
xx. Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja - CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar
xxi. Force Public Relations Officer - CP Frank Mba