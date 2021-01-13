Nigerian Police: Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don give order for di redeployment of 21 Commissioners of Police to new commands and formations

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, don give order for di redeployment of 21 Commissioners of Police to new commands and formations across di kontri.

Di Deputy Force Public Relations Officer Aremu Adeniran say dia redeployments na wit immediate effect.

Based on dis arrangement, nine state commands and other police formations go get new police commissioners:

See di posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to State Commands/Formations as follows:

i. Kebbi State - CP Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, mni

ii. SPU, FHQ, Abuja - CP Philip Maku

iii. Sokoto State - CP Ali Janga Aji

iv. Armament, FHQ, Abuja - CP Ohikere S. Idris, fsi

v. CMDT Police College Ikeja - CP Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni

vi. Port Authority Police (PAP), Western, Lagos - CP John O. Amadi, mni

vii. Oyo State - CP Ngozi Onadeko, fdc

viii. Enugu State - Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu

ix. Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja - CP Haladu Musa Rosamson, fdc

x. Cross River State - CP Sikiru Akande

xi. Ebonyi State - CP Aliyu Garba

xii. Airport Command - CP Abubakar Umar Bature

xiii. Department of Operations, FHQ - CP Yusuf Ahmed

xiv. Adamawa State - CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji

xv. Training and Department - CP Babaita Ishola

xvi. Imo State - CP Nasiru Mohammed

xvii. CMDT Police Detective College Enugu - CP Alexander Nengi Wannang

xviii. Delta State - CP Ari Mohammed Ali

xix. Counter Terrorism Unit, FHQ, Abuja - CP Olofu Tony Adejoh

xx. Peacekeeping, FHQ, Abuja - CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar