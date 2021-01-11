Trump impeachment news: Democrats formally introduce article to Congress

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Democrats don formally introduce resolution to impeach Trump for im role for last week violence during di brief pro forma session wey happun for di House of Representatives dis morning.

Di document accuse Trump of "incitement of insurrection," and claim say Trump actively encourage violence for di US Capitol.

Di article point to several false claims wey Trump make, including say di election dey "stolen" from im and say e be di rightful winner of di 2020 vote.

As dem promise, di Democrats introduce resolution calling on Vice-President Mike Pence to convene di White House cabinet to hold meeting on weda to discharge Trump from office under di 25th Amendment to di US Constitution.

Di brief pro forma session adjourn in less dan 15 minutes afta objection to di resolution by one Republican lawmaker from West Virginia. Di session go continue tomorrow.

Trump imsef never make any public statements since Friday, wen dem ban am from social media platforms.