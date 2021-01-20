Biden Inauguration: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris go step in today - See how e go happun

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Supreme court Justice John Roberts go swear in Joe Biden as di 46th president of di United States outside di US Capitol.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris go take di oath to make dem officially US president and vice-president, but dis go be laid back event due to Covid and di riots.

Among those wey go present na three former presidents: Barack Obama - wey Mr Biden serve for eight years as vice-president - Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

Outgoing Vice-President Mike Pence go also attend di ceremony, e no go Mr Trump farewell military salute event for Joint Air Force Base Andrews.

Aides say Mr Biden, wey be Democrat, go use im inaugural address of about half an hour to deliver call for national unity afta im Republican predecessor tenure.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Joe Biden and im wife attend church service before di inauguration

Wetin go happun on inauguration day?

Di day dey mark di beginning di president four years for office. Even if dat president don dey office before, to continue im second term of four year, im must to do inauguration to mark di beginning of di new term.

Di only requirement on dat day na make di president elect recite di presidential oath of office: “ I do solemnly swear say I go faithfully execute di Office of di President of di United States, and go to di best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend di Constitution of di United States.”

Once president-elect Joe Biden tok dis one on Wednesday January 20, 2021, im go become di 46th president of di United States.

Just before dem swear in di president, di vice-president, dis time Kamala Harris, go first take im oath.

Since 1937, inauguration of di president dey happun on January 20, 12pm for afternoon Washington DC time, between 72 and 78 days afta di presidential election except if January 20 na on Sunday den dem go do am di next day January 21.

Even so, di three times wey d inauguration land on Sunday, di presidents quietly take di oath for private on dat Sunday, before dem do di ceremony again for public di next day Monday 21 January.

President Donald Trump na di most recent president wey im inauguration happun for on January 20 2017.

When di inauguration go happun?

Opening remarks dey usually scheduled for around 11:30 EST (16:30 GMT) and dem go swear in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris around midday. By law, inauguration day na always 20 January.

Mr Biden go move into di White House later in di day - im home for di next four years.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin security go be like?

Presidential inaugurations dey involve detailed security plans, but even more so now, afta di pro-Trump mob storm di US Capitol on 6 January.

Officials don step up security and close off large sections of di city. Di Secret Service don take command of di security plans, dem dey backed up by like 25,000 National Guard troops, in addition to thousands of police officers.

Washington DC already dey under a state of emergency and go remain dat way through inauguration.

Agent Matt Miller, wey dey lead di security effort on behalf of di Secret Service, tell reporters on Friday say planning for di event don dey go on for over a year.

And though Mr Biden don insist on taking di oath of office outside, as be di tradition, attendance to the event go dey small..

Trump go dey dia?

Na custom for di president wey dey comot to watch di new one wey dey come in take im oath of office.

Dis year go dey different plus one kain becos di out going president no go show.

“To all of di pipo wey ask, I no go go di inauguration on January 20,” Oga Trump tweet.