Donald Trump: Republicans don begin reason to impeach di President

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di plan by Democrats to remove President Donald Trump from office don dey get head as some Republicans don begin reason di mata too.

Di third most senior Republican for di House of Representatives', Liz Cheney, say she go vote to impeach Oga Trump sake of last week US Capitol riot.

Earlier in di day, di president no gree take responsibility for di riot wey happun for Congress by im supporters.

Democrat president-elect Joe Biden, go Succeed am, on 20 January.

Di House plan to vote on Wednesday to charge Oga Trump wit inciting insurrection, wey go make am di first US president ever wey dem go impeach two times.

Wetin Republicans tok?

Madam Cheney, wey be di daughter of former Vice-President Dick Cheney, don vow to back di impeachment, na di first time wey leader from di president own party dey do so since Richard Nixon time for office.

She tok for statement say: "We never see dis kain betrayal from President of di United States of im office and di oath to di Constitution."

Di Wyoming representative add say Oga Trump na im "summon dis mob, assemble di mob, put fire for dis attack".

Two oda Republican House members, John Katko and Adam Kinzinger, say dem too go vote for impeachment.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tori be say House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump ally wey tok say him oppose impeachment, don decide not to ask members of di party not to vote against di plan.

According to New York Times, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell don tell im confidants say him dey pleased as Democrats want to impeach di president because im believe say e go help di Republican party get rid of OgaTrump.

Oga McConnell also tell im associates say im believe di president commit impeachable offences, na wetin Washington Post dey report.

On Tuesday evening, House Republican Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania introduce one resolution to censure Oga Trump - na congressional rebuke wey no dey severe like impeachment.

Dis measure accuse Oga Trump say im "try to unlawfully overturn" di results of November presidential election and of having "imperiled a coequal branch of Goment".

Wetin dey happen wit di 25th Amendment and impeachment?

On Tuesday, di House of Representatives pass one resolution by 223-205 votes to call on Vice-President Mike Pence to help remove Oga Trump using di 25th Amendment.

But earlier in di day Oga Pence bin reject di Democrats' resolution for am to invoke Section 4 of di amendment. Dat provision go allow di cabinet to remove di president onto say im dey unfit to discharge im duties.

For letter to di House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Oga Pence say: "Under our Constitution, di 25th Amendment no be means of punishment or usurpation.

"Invoking di 25th Amendment for dis mata go set terrible exmple."

Oga Pence refusal to go along mean say di Democrats go proceed wit dia impeachment vote.

Dem fit use impeachment trial to hold vote to block Oga Trump from ever running for office again. Di president don show interest to campaign for 2024.

If di house impeach Oga Trump, Im trial go start for Senate to determine if im dey guilty.

The New York Times also report on Tuesday say as many as 20 Senate Republicans dey open to convicting di president.

Na two-third majority di upper chamber go need to convict Oga Trump, Dis mean say at least 17 Republicans go need vote for conviction.

Wetin Trump tok?

For im first public appearance since last Wednesday riot, Oga Trump no show remorse for di remarks him make to im supporters for rally before im supporters burst enta di halls of Congress.

"Wetin I tok dey okay," Na wetin Oga Trump tok ahead of im trip to US-Mexico border wall for Texas. "I no want violence."

E also tell reporters: "Dis impeachment dey make pipo para well-well, and una dey do am, and na terrible thing wey dem dey do."

Oga Trump say di "real problem" na di kain tins wey Democrats do during Black Lives Matter protests and violence last year.

Di koko of di impeachment case dey focus on Oga Trump remarks for di rally outside di White House shortly before im supporters bin attempt to storm di House of Representatives.

Mr Trump dey claim say dem do mago-mago for di election but no really get evidence to back im claim of voter fraud, e tell im supporters to march go Congress wia lawmakers bin dey certify Oga Biden election victory.