Ugandan presidential election:

Ugandan presidential election open at 07:00 local time (04:00 GMT) today, but results no dey expected before Saturday.

Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine wey be 38-year-old pop star na di main challenger of Yoweri Museveni, 76, one of Africa longest serving leaders inside dis Uganda hotly contested election.

Bobi Wine, say im represents di kontri younger generation, while President Museveni say im dey stand for stability.

Di campaign for Ugandan presidential election na serious violence paint am, and e see dozens of pipo wey dem kill.

Uganda goment don order block on all social media.

Ugandan police say dem go send alias deploy officers on rooftops of di capital Kampala on election day, while armoured vehicles don begin patrol di streets.