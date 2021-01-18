Aaliyah music: See di late American musician songs wey you fit find for streaming platforms

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Aalliyah suppose turn 42 years old dis year

American singer, Aaliyah don give her fans something like birthday gift, 20 years afta she die.

Her estate reveal for statement say dem dey currently work on ways to carry her whole discography enta streaming platforms.

Since she die, two out of her three albums neva make am online legally.

For statement, her estate tok say, "Di fact say we no fit release Aaliyah music give di world dey hard for us as e dey for all of una."

However, dem tok say dem don get control of Aaliyah YouTube page and go soon start to dey drop new projects.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

So which of Aaliyah songs dey online legally for now?

Tori be say, her 1994 album, Age Ain't Nothing But a Number na di only bodi of work wey legally dey online.

According to Variety, di reason na on top say di distribution of di 13 track album bin dey di hand of Jive Records, R.Kelly former record label na why e dey online.

In 2017, Apple Music get rights to stream her 2005 Ultimate album with her greatest hits.