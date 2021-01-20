Inauguration of Joe Biden [where to watch the inauguration]: Watch live President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris take oath for Capital Hill

Watch Inauguration of Joe Biden here:

Inauguration of Joe Biden don set finish as Donald Trump don leave White House for di final time of him presidency.

Joe Biden go take di oath of office by noon American time (17:00 GMT) inside Washington, wey don dey protected alias fortified following a deadly riot wey happun for Capitol dis month.

Some 25,000 troops go guard di inauguration ceremony, wey go miss di traditional hundreds of thousands of viewers alias spectators due to di coronavirus pandemic.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Alongside oga Biden, Kamala Harris go make history wen she take oath alias sworn in as di nation [US] first woman vice-president.

Oga Trump don take helicopter to di nearby Andrews base, where he im go speak and then board di Air Force One plane for Florida.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Trump leave di White House for di last time as US president around 8 O'Clock in di morning, American time [13:00 GMT]