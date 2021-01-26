Buhari appoints new service chiefs: President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Irabor, Attahiru, Gambo, Alao as Nigeria new service chiefs

Wia dis foto come from, State House

President Muhammadu Buhari don appoints new Service Chiefs wey be di heads of Nigeria military defence and .

Di new service chiefs wey go now control di Nigerian Armed Forces na:

Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff

Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff

Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Presido Buhari congratulate di outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to di kontri.

Tori be say Buhari on Tuesday accept di immediate resignation of di Service Chiefs, and dia retirement from service.