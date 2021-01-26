Harriet Tubman: Who be di black woman wey Biden goment wan revive effort to put her face for $20 bill

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman in 1885.

Joe Biden administration say dem dey "explore ways to speed up" release of $20 bills wey go carry di face of Harriet Tubman afta di Trump administration delay di move wey Barack Obama bin start.

"Di Treasury Department dey take steps to resume efforts to put Harriet Tubman on di front of di new $20 notes," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tok.

"E dey important say our notes, our money reflect di history and diversity of our kontri, and Harriet Tubman image entering di new $20 note go certainly show dat."

Di Obama administration bin announce for 2016 say dem go put Harriet Tubman inside di $20 money to replace [Andrew Jackson].

But di Trump administration tok for 2019 say dem go delay di change until at least 2028 because of technical issues. Now, Jen Psaki say di White House dey "explore ways to speed up dat effort."

Wetin we call dis foto, A mock-up of di new $20 note

Meanwhile, tori pipo CNN say one spokesperson for di Treasury Department confam give dem say di agency dey "explore ways to resume" putting Tubman on di bill.

If dis change happun, Harriet Tubman go be di first Black person wey her face dey for U.S money.

Who be Harriet Tubman

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Full length portrait of activist Harriet Tubman in 1885.

Harriet Tubman work as slave, spy and finally as abolitionist. She dey fearless, even wen she dey face to face with many challenges.

Dem born Harriet Tubman into slavery for 1822 on di Eastern Shore of Maryland. She be di fourth of nine children and her parents bin name her Araminta or [Minty] Ross

Harriet Tubman tok for one interview say she start to work as housemaid wen she dey 5 years old. She say she endure whippings, starvation and hard work even before she become teenage.

Harriet Tubman escape di plantation wia she be slave and run go Pennsylvania for 1849 but return back to rescue her relatives plus more than 300 oda slaves. She do all dis even as she dey battle with serious brain injury wey she get as a child from di hands of one violent slave master.

Afta di Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 allow bounty hunters to catch enslaved pipo for free states, Harriet Tubman lead slaves wey don escape to freedom in Canada through underground railway road.

Harriet Tubman dey popularly known as di "Moses" of di Underground Railroad, report say she neva ever lost any "passenger."

Harriet Tubman na one of di famous veteran of di struggle for di abolition of slavery.

According to one writer, Fergus Bordewich, Harriet Tubman don become one "powerful symbol for all Americans of di courage dem need before di Civil War to confront slavery."

During di Civil War, Harriet Tubman work for di Union army as cook, nurse and later scout and spy.