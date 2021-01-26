Odion Ighalo: Manchester United forward Ighaloa loan from Shanghai Shenhua don end

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo wey be Manchester United Forward say im "dream don come to an end" as im prepare to leave di club at di end of him one-year loan spell.

Ighalo wey be 31-year-old Nigeria international bin score five goals inside 23 appearances for Manchester United after e arrive from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo say im go "forever cherish" and "dey grateful" for im United spell.

"I still be and go always remain a Manchester United fan," Odion Ighalo tok for one Twitter post dis night.