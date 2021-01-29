Cicely Tyson: Popular Hollywood Icon die at age 96

Wia dis foto come from, Entertainemnt Tonight Wetin we call dis foto, Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson, di stage, screen and television actress wey act roles of strong African-American women as scata any mata wey concern race don die on Thursday at di age of 96.

Na her manager, Larry Thompson, confam di tori but im no add anytin join for dis informate.

"Wit heavy heart, di family of Miss Cicely Tyson announce her peaceful transition dis afternoon. For dis time, please allow di family dia privacy," according to statement Thompson share.

Cicely be model before she come start her career for television wey pass 70 years. She come get fame for di early 1970s wen Black women come dey get chance to dey for film.

Ontop her Oscar nomination, she win two Emmys wen she act like 110-year-old former slave for di 1974 television drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.

Dem just publish Tyson memoir, Just As I Am, dis week.

Cicely bin dey drag any film and television program wey cast Black pipo as criminal, servant or bad, and she put ontop her forehead say even if African-Americans bin dey poor, dem suppose show dem wit some kain beta class.

For 2011 she bin act for di Hollywood hit The Help.

For 2016, US President Barrack Obama bin award her di Presidential Medal of Freedom, di kontri highest civilian honour.