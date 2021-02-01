Aung San Suu Kyi detained: Myanmar military seize power, arrest Aung San Suu Kyi

Wetin we call dis foto, Aung San Suu Kyi bin face plenty criticism on top di Rohingya palava

Aung San Suu Kyi dey detention afta Myanmar military take ova power on Monday for coup against di elected goment, Reuters dey report.

Army officials arrest di Nobel Laureate and oda leaders for her National League for Democracy (NLD) party for early mor-mor.

Army release statement say di arrests dey come in response to election fraud wey di election commission bin reject dia claims.

Dem dey hand ova power to Military chief Min Aung Hlaing and announce say dem dey impose state of emergency for one year.

Aung San Suu Kyi party NLD bin win 83% of seats for parliament for di November 8th election wey go be di kontri second democratic election since di military junta agree to share power for 2011.

Wetin cause dis whole kasala?

Well, dis particular kasala for Myanmar start after di November 8th election wey di NLD win parliament by landslide of 83% of di vote.

Di Military say election fraud cause di result to dey like that, however, di kontri election commission bin reject di military accusations. Even as di military bin cari di commission oga and di president mata to di Supreme Court.

Di mata enta gear two, last week wen di military tok-tok pesin no gree to rule out weda coup go happun and military oga Min Aung Hlaing bin tok say dem fit dump di constitution.

Dis coup on di day wey di newly elected parliament suppose convene since di election.

Di 2011 power sharing deal for Myanmar give 25% of parliament to di military as well as the sectors of goment.

Wetin dey happun now for Myanmar?

As at now pipo don start to dey enta market to stock up on wetin dem go see chop even as long lines don dey for ATMs as pipo dey rush to comot money from bank as pipo dey expect say cash go short for di next few days.

Di Bankers Association confam am as dem announce say banks don march brake on top all dia financial services for now.

Dem don comot internet connectivity and some phone services for major cities like di capital of Nay Pyi Taw and former capital Yangon.

Even sef di kontri television channel MRTV don tok say dem get technical issues and go off air.