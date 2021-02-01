Myanmar: How Aung San Suu Kyi rise to power

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Pipo bin don dey see her as di beacon for human rights - one ogbonge activist wey give up her freedom to challenge di ruthless army generals wey rule Myanmar for decades.

For 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi get di Nobel Peace Prize, as she bin dey under house arrest, and pipo hail her as "an outstanding example of di power of di powerless".

For 2015, she lead her National League for Democracy (NLD) to victory for Myanmar first openly contested election in 25 years. But dem don comot her from office through coup for 2021 wen di military take control and arrest her and di political leadership around her.

Even as her image don suffer all around di world sake of her response to di crisis wey befall Myanmar Muslim Rohingya minority, she remain popular wit di kontri Buddhist majority.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di Obama administration lift sanctions on Myanmar in return for democratic reforms

Ms Suu Kyi spend nearly 15 years for detention between 1989 and 2010. Her personal struggle to bring democracy to di military-ruled Myanmar (also known as Burma) - make her international symbol of peaceful resistance for di face of oppression.

Despite her landslide victory for 2015, di Myanmar constitution no give her chance to become president because she get children wey be foreign nationals. But widely, dem see Ms Suu Kyi, now 75, as de facto leader.

Her official title na state counsellor. Di President until di 2021 coup, Win Myint, na her close aide.

For 2020, her NLD party once again win a landslide majority, wey get her more votes than di one she gbab for 2015 vote.

But still military no accept di results, claim say mago-mago dey di election.

On di day wey parliament suppose sit for di first time, di military arrest Ms Suu Kyi along wit many oda political leaders.

Dem declare state of emergency, handing power to di military for one full year.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Aung San Suu Kyi and her family

Aung San Suu Kyi political background

Ms Suu Kyi na di daughter of Myanmar independence hero, General Aung San.

Dem assasinate her papa wen she be just two years old, just before Myanmar gain independence from British colonial rule in 1948.

For 1960 she enta India with her mama Daw Khin Kyi, wey dem appoint as Myanmar ambassador for Delhi.

Four years later she enta Oxford University for di UK, wia she study philosophy, politics and economics. There she meet her future husband, academic Michael Aris.

After dem bin dey live and work for Japan and Bhutan, she settle for di UK to raise dia two children, Alexander and Kim, but Myanmar no comot from her mind.

When she arrive back for Yangon in 1988 - to look afta her mama wey dey critically sick- Myanmar bin dey in di midst of major political problems.

Thousands of students, office workers and monks enta streets to demand democratic reform.

"As my papa daughter, I no fit remain indifferent to wetin dey go on," she tok for inside one speech for Yangon on 26 August 1988. She bin lead di revolt against di then-dictator, General Ne Win.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Aung San Suu Kyi don dey frustrated by di speed of reforms for Myanmar

Aung San Suu Kyi house arrest

Madam Suu Kyi organise rallies and travell around di kontri dey call for peaceful democratic reform and free elections.

But di army wey seize power inside one coup on 18 September 1988 brutally suppress di demonstrations

Dem place Ms Suu Kyir under house arrest di following year.

Di military government call national elections for May 1990, and Ms Suu Kyi NLD convincingly win - but di army no gree hand over power

Ms Suu Kyi remain under house arrest for Yangon for six years, until dem release her in July 1995.

Dem put her under house arrest again in September 2000, wen she try to travel to di city of Mandalay say she break travel restriction.

Dem release her unconditionally for May 2002, but one year later dem put her for prison after fight between her supporters and givment supporters.

Dem later allow her to go back home but again under effective house arrest.

At times dem go allow her to meet other NLD officials and selected diplomats, but during di early years dem put her for solitary confinement. Dem no allow her see her two sons or her husband, wey die of cancer for March 1999.

Di military authorities bin offer to allow her to travel to di UK to see him wen he bin dey seriously sick, but she refuse for fear say dem no go allow her enta di kontri again.p

Suu Kyi re-enta politics

Dem bin side-line Ms Suu Kyi from Myanmar' first elections in two decades on 7 November 2010 but dem release her from house arrest six days later. For the first time in a decade dem allow her son Kim to visit her.

As di new govnment start one process of reform, Ms Suu Kyi and her party re-join di political process.

Dem win 43 of di 45 seats wey dem contest for April 2012 by-elections, Dem swear in Ms Suu Kyi as MP and leader of di opposition.

Di following May, she left Myanmar for di first time in 24 years, wit confidence say di new leaders go allow her to return.