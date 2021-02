Ghana election petition hearing: Asiedu Nketia cross examination done, Kpessa-Whyte go mount witness box as second witness for John Mahama

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cross examination of Johnson Asiedu Nketia end on Monday after two days of grilling from de lawyers, second witness Kpesa-Whyte go mount witness box morrow on behalf of John Mahama.

Counsel for Nana Akufo-Addo, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw continue to cross examination de first witness of John Mahama.

According to spokespersons for Nana Akufo-Addo, dema cross examination today expose de inconsistencies and lies of de petitioner, John Mahama den en witness, Asiedu Nketia.

"Counsel on wanna side try expose de inconsistencies of de petitioner… we play videos which dey show dem claim say dem win de election but dem b=no back dis claim plus figures," Kojo Oppong Nkrumah talk.

"We expose claim say nobody win de election…If you fry it, you bake it, you turn it upside down or you cook, still de figure be 51 percent plus for de second respondent, wey de petitioner get around 47 percent."

While de Nana Akufo-Addo camp be positive say de cross-examination expose John Mahama witness, legal team for de NDC Flagbearer believe say de witness discharge en body well for de witness box inside.