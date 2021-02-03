Aisha Yesufu: Nigerian socio-political activist personal profile

Aisha Yesufu na ogbonge Nigerian socio-political activist and and co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls Movement.

Yesufu share some personal stories about herself with BBC Pidgin.

She tok about how she grow up for Ghetto plus wetin dey ginger her to fight for Naija.

Last year, BBC even reveal a list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around di world for year 2020.

Di 100 women dey highlight dos wey don lead change and make difference when times dey rough.

Di name of Nigerian activist and co-convener of di Bring Back Our Girl campaign Aisha Yesufu enta di list.

She be microbiology graduate wey dem born for Edo state for south south Nigeria also yan say no be today her children begin join her to protest even though her husband no be dat kain pesin as e no like limelight.

"No be today my children begin join me to protest, when dem Kidnap Chibok girls in 2015 my daughter bin dey 12 years and my son 15 years and dem follow join protest dat time but my husband na pesin wey no like limelight so dis kain thing no be for am." She tell BBC dis one one for October 2020.