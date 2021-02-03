Wetin we know about how sex with Neanderthals bin dey like

By Zaria Gorvett

BBC Future

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dem eye jam across di mountains for prehistoric Romania.

Im be Neanderthal wey no wear cloth, she be modern human wey wear animals skin and weave her hair.

E come cough, check di human babe out and come drop one dead pickup line, before you know am, dem don enta di place.

Ah! Una too like bad tin! Sex between human and Neanderthal no go dey like today own, but e fit dey casual as many pipo not too dey to knack dat time, or tori dey say di sex bin dey in form of rape.

While we go never fit know wetin happen wen dis two subspecies bin collabo, wetin we sabi for sure be say dem bin kolobi each other.

For February 2002, two explorers find one jawbone wey bin look like humans for cave wey bin dey full of mammals bones for Romania.

Years later for 2015, dem go find out say di human bone wey dem bin find get 6-9% of di DNA of Neanderthal wey show say one of im forefathers humans bin mate with Neanderthals 200 years before dem born am.

For comparison, for Europe di highest percent of Neanderthal DNA for human na 3%.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One sex meeting between early modern humans ancestors and Neanderthals fit happun for di Carpathian mountains

Since dat time evidence don dey increase wey show say early modern humans and Neanderthals bin dey na knack steady.

For di DNA of today pipo, you go fit find di evidence say for wide area dem bin dey knack.

As at now, pipo dey wey still carry genes from two different populations of Neanderthals, wey analysis show say knack humans for both Asia and Europe.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Neanderthal DNA dey for everipesin wey dey alive today

In fact, Neanderthal DNA fit dey inside everyone wey dey alive today, plus Africans, wey scientist believe say bin no eva meet Neanderthals one-on-one.

Although you fit think say, with all dis long gist, we fit neva know how dem do am exactly. But clues dey to breach dat gap.

So here na everything wey we sabi about dia sex life.

Kissing

For 2017, Laura Weyrich, wey be anthropologists for Pennsylvania State University - find human being bacterial microscopic organism wey dem dey call Methanobrevibacter oralis.

M. oralis still dey human being mouth till today and na im dey responsible for gum disease.

Weyrich bin dey try use dental plaque to find out di kain tins Neanderthals dey chop wen she find di bacteria.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

She say e dey wonderful say di microbe dey part of di conversation about weda Neanderthal and human being dey knack.

She explain say one of di way m. oralis fit enta from human being to Neanderthal mouth na through kissing. "When you kiss pesin, oral microbes go dey tavel between una mouths."

Anoda way to transfer oral microbes na by sharing food although no evidence dey say Neanderthal and humans follow cook chop togeda.

Male or female Neanderthals

E no dey im possible to say true-true weda mostly female Neanderthals dey knack human males or na di oda way but we get clues.

For 2008, archaeologists discover new subspecies of human for Russia wey dem call "Denisovans" wey resemble Neanderthals pass human.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Around 130,000 years ago, a Neanderthal use eagle talon, scientist think say to make jewellery

So because dem resemble each oda wella, e go make sense say di Neanderthal Y chromosome, wey make am male, go resemble di Demisovans, but dem shock wen dem discover say di Y chromosome resemble present humans own.

E show say plenti ancestral human men bin dey knack Neanderthal pass.

But anoda show say wetin do di Y chromosome of Neanderthal na wetin do dia mitochondria, wey be di tin for cell wey dey turn sugar to usable energy.

Na only mama dey transfer am to dia pikin wen dem born am, so wen for 2017 dem find early modern human mitochondria for Neanderthal, e prove say our forefathers bin also dey kpansh male Neanderthals.

Sexually transmitted diseases

Ville Pimenoff wey dey study di sexually transmitted infections human papillomavirus (HPV) find say difference dey with di different varient of di disease wey dey ground.

Majority of earth dey contract type A HPV while for Sub Saharan Africa, na mostly type B and C.

Dis pattern almost match exactly with how Neanderthal population bin spread around di world because na pipo for di sub-Saharan region dey catch di most unusual strain of di virus but na dem get di least Neanderthal DNA.

Pimenoff beleive say humans and Neanderthals bin dey share sexually transmitted diseases and na from dem humans get HPV type A and one ancient relative of HIV. But humans give dem Herpes, so equation balance.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Neanderthals bin get projecting faces, low foreheads with pronounced browridges, wide cheekbones and weak chins compared to Homo sapiens

Sexual organs

Now we wan tok about wetin di Neanderthal penises and vaginas bin look like. No squeeze face, e dey important to learn about am because e dey teach many tins about dia lifestyle, mating strategy and evolution history.

Like how male octopus get penis wey dem fit comot because of di size of di female of im kind or female kangaroo three vaginas so dem go fit get anoda belle while dem already get belle.

One way where human penis dey unusual na say e smooth, our closest living relatives common and bonobo chimpanzee, get "penile spines" wey dey either clear out competing male sperm or hurt di vagina so di female n o go wan knack for sometime, and sign say di specie dey promiscious.

But for 2013, scientists find out say like humans, Neanderthals and Denisovans no get penile spines wey show say dem bin dey monogamous.

Sleeping around

Howeva evidence shoee sat Neanderthals bin dey do sleep around pass modern human sef.

Studies bin show say idf androgens like testosterone dey for di womb di ratio between di ring finger and di index finger go low pass if di androgens no dey no mata weda dem kpansh during di period.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Both male and female Neanderthals bin don dey knack humans steady

Since this discovery, dem don find link between to ratio and facial finess, sexual orientation, risk-taking, academic performance, how women dey caring, how men dey liek do gra-gra, and even di size of di testicles, although studies for dat one get k-leg.