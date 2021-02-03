Enoh T. Ebong: US President Joe Biden appoint Nigerian-American as acting diector of USTDA

Wia dis foto come from, Enoh Ebong

America President Joe Biden on Tuesday appoint Nigerian-American Enoh T. Ebong as di Acting Director of di U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Madam Enoh go be di fourth pesin wit Nigerian roots, oga Biden go appoint into key positions for di kontri since dem elect am as President for November 2020.

Di U.S. Trade and Development Agency dey perform many roles among which na to link US businesses to export opportunities as dem dey fund and build partnership wey go lead to di development of sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth for partner kontris.

Madam Enoh during her swearing in ceremony say na honour to get di opportunity to lead di agency for dis critical period wen di whole world dey look up to America for leadership on clean energy and climate smart infrastructure, as well as safe and secure I.T. solutions.

Oga Biden before im inauguration bin appoint Nigerian-born lawyer Adewale Adeyemo as di Deputy Treasury Secretary of di United States, Osaremen Okolo as member of im Covid-19 response team and Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as member of im White House Counsel.

Who be Enoh Ebong

Enoh Titilayo Ebong grow up for Lagos state, Nigeria. Her father Ime James Ebong na Nigerian civil servant, di then Permanent Secretary for di Ministry of Economic Development and Reconstruction. Im work na to coordinate foreign investment wey go help build infrastructure and promote growth. Im believe strongly in a global Nigeria, and e travel go United States many times to establish partnerships wit American companies.

Madam Ebong say na because of her papa she join di America civil service for di U.S. Trade and Development Agency to collabo wit US companies to find solutions to di development challenges for Nigeria..

CAREER

Enoh Ebong before her appointment bin serve as Deputy Director and chief operating officer of di U.S. Trade and Development. She bin oversee di operations of di Agency and manage staff wey dey responsible for developing and executing USTDA program activities.

Since she join USTDA as attorney-advisor for 2004, Madam Ebong don serve for several capacities, including acting Regional Director for sub-Saharan Africa, Deputy General Counsel and General Counsel. As di chief legal officer of di Agency, Madam Ebong provide authoritative legal advice and direction on all USTDA program and operations activities; She represent USTDA in connection wit matters wey affect di Agency and provide legal advice and guidance to di Director on broad issues wey relate to di mission.

Before she join USTDA, Madam Ebong bin practice law for di Boston office of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. for di area of business and finance. Her practice include di representation of public and private companies, wit an emphasis on financing transactions; mergers and acquisitions; and corporate governance issues.

She also work wit di Milken Institute's Center for Advancing the American Dream in January 2020. There, she drive di development of strategic partnerships in fulfilment of di mission to make di American Dream an attainable reality as she expand access to education, health, economic freedom and entrepreneurship.

EDUCATION

Madam Ebong receive her undergraduate degree from di University of Edinburgh, and her Master of Arts in Communication from di Annenberg School for Communication for di University of Pennsylvania.

She receive her J.D. from di University of Michigan Law School. Master of Arts in History, with honours, from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland. She be member of di Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bar.