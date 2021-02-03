Coronavirus vaccines: African kontris wey don receive Covid-19 vaccine since e come out

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

South Africa, Morocco, Seychelles, Mauritius and Egypt dey among di few African kontris wey don receive di coronavirus vaccine.

Dis kontris no wait for di doses of di vaccines wey di African Union don secure for di continent as dem go ahead to make direct deal wit di manufacturers of these vaccines and some receive donation.

Di African Union don secure additional 400 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines for di continent, but dem no give any details about di cost. Dis one join together wit di doses wey di AU don already get for reserve and dos wey dem wan collect from di World Health Organization backed Covax scheme.

Altogether, di vaccine wey di AU get don reach 1.27 billion but Africa need about 1.5 billion doses to immunize 60% of dia pipo.

African kontris wey don receive di vaccine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

South Africa - Di kontri for di continent wey di pandemic hit well-well and wey dey battle one highly infectious new variant of di virus just receive di shipment of one million AstraZeneca vaccines from di Serum Institute of India. Dem go begin vaccinate dis first batch of vaccine afta e don undergo di necessary checks wey go take at least two weeks.

Morocco - Don buy two million doses of di AstraZeneca vaccine and 500,000 doses of China Sinopharm vaccine. Dem go start dia vaccination campaign dis week.

Seychelles - One popular tourist destination before di pandemic wey get population of 94,000, don already start free vaccination programme - thanks to di donation of 50,000 doses of Sinopharm dem receive from Abu Dhabi. Seychelles also tok say Indian government don also promise to give di island 100,000 doses of di Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

Mauritius - another Indian Ocean island nation wey depend on tourism, don begin vaccinations dis week afta India donate 100,000 doses of the vaccines give dem.

Egypt - wit a population of 100 million citizens on Sunday begin give out di Sinopharm vaccine. Dem start wit doctors and nurses. Di goment say dem don reserve more dan 100 million doses from different providers.

African kontris wey dey expect di vaccine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di oga patapata of di Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) John Nkengasong, say most African kontris go get di vaccine and go begin roll out of mass vaccination programmes by March. He add join say bulk of di vaccine go arrive dis year and di rest for 2022.

Nigeria - Di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 bin assure Nigerians say di kontri dey expect to receive 100,000 doses of di Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by di end of January. But di vaccine neva still come as at now and di Chairman of Presidential Taskforce on Covid- 19, Boss Mustapha say no be dia fault e neva come. Dem neva tok di new date di vaccine go come.

Meanwhile, di Nigeria Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire say di Federal Government don release 10 billion to support domestic vaccine production. Di minister say di government dey explore di option of local production of di vaccines as dem don begin negotiate wit di producer.

Di goment also say dem dey yarn wit China, Russia and oda pipo dem to get about 42 million doses of anoda different kind of Covid-19 vaccine.

Ghana - President Nana Akufo-Addo say di kontri dey expect 17.6 million vaccine doses to arrive di kontri by di end of June.

Malawi - Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera yarn say im kontri don secure di AstraZeneca vaccine and go begin vaccination month. He say Malawi go receive dia first vaccine supplies at di end of February.