Myanmar coup: Military don block Facebook for di kontri sake of 'stability'

Wia dis foto come from, MPA Wetin we call dis foto, Defiant doctors in Mandalay used a three-fingered salute to show their unhappiness with the coup

Myanmar military leaders don block access to Facebook, just some days afta dem overthrow di democratic govent.

Officials tok say di social media platform - for many pipo for Myanmar na di only access to internet - go dey blocked sake of "stability".

Facebook don get strong hand as wetin di opposition dey use since di coup on Monday.

For anoda gbas gbos wey dey shele, lawmakers no dey gree comot dia compound for di capital, and plenti pot-banging bin dey happen for Yangon.

Di armed forces chief Min Aung Hlaing wey lead di coup, don arrnage 11-member junta, wey don end di short period of majority civilian rule.

Di military say di election for November get wuru wuru inside - even as di kontri election commission say no evidence dey group say say fraud happen.

Dem don detain di elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, plus President Win Myint; on Wednesday police filed charges for dia head.

Part of di charges be possession of unlawful communication devices - walkie-talkie wey her security staff dey use.

Dem say President Myint break Covid rules for campaign for November election, wey Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy win wella.

Which hand Facebook get for di mata?

Di Ministry of Communications and Information announce say Facebook go dey blocked until 7 February. BUt some reports dey say pipo fit access am small small.

Anthony Aung, wey dey run tour agency for Yangon, di main city, tell BBC say e get one time wey im still get access to di site through WiFi but not cellular data.

Im say "pipo wey dey my side dey rush to download alternative apps and VPN" - virtual private networks wey fit allow users to use style dodge internet restrictions.

But some hours later, Mr Aung say Facebook no dey work again, pata pata.

Half of Myanmar 54 million pipo dey use Facebook and activists don set up a page to co-ordinate opposition to di coup.

Di company dey allow amke dem use di app inside di kontri free.

Di social media giant sabi say dem block dia site and come say "we wan make di authorities restore connectivity make pipo for Myanmar communicate wit diafamilies and friends and get access to important informate".

Wetin dey sele for street?

One small protest don happen for di front of one university for Myanmar second city, Mandalay, wit reports say dema arrest four pipo.

For Yangon, di residents bin dey bang dia cooking pots for di second night running.

One womn for di city tell BBC: "We dey bang drums sake of we wan make di military goment and di world to know say we no dey gree wit dis military coup... I want our leader Aung San Suu Kyi back."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, More protesters took to the streets in Yangon

However, hospitals aslo don do protests. Many medics don decide say dem no go work or dem dey wear symbols of defiance.

But one rally wey get thousands wey dey support di military, wey dem dey call di Tatmadaw, shele for Nay Pyi Taw. Some pipo wave banners say "Tatmadaw wey love pipo".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, A rally took place in support of the military regime in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw

'Absolutely unacceptable'

Di UN secretary general, António Guterres, don call say make constitutional order dey re-established for Myanmar - wey dem dey also call as Burma. Im say im hope say unity go dey for di Security Council ontop di mata.

"We go do evritin wey we fit to arrange all di key actors of di international community make dem apply enuf pressure for Myanmar so dat dis coup go fail," na wetin im tok.

"E dey absolutely unacceptable make dem reverse di result of di elections and di will of di pipo.

Key facts on Myanmar

Myanmar, also known as Burma, bin dey known as a pariah dat one mean say na kontri wey many pipo dey look as outcast for international community before wen dem bin dey under military rule for 1962 to 2011.

Di kontri dey for southeast Asia wey get ova one hundred ethnic groups inside.

Dem dey share border wit India, Bangladesh China, Laos and Thailand.

Republic of di Union of Myanmar

Capital - Nay Pyi Taw

Population - 55 million

Currency - Kyat

Major language - Burmese

Major religion - Buddhism

Life expectancy - 64 years (men) 69 ( women)