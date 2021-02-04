Lil Uzi Vert diamond: American rapper implant '$24m' for im for forehead - See what to know about am

American rapper and songwriter Lil Uzi Vert wey scata internet afta e reveal say e spend $24m , wey be over 9 billion naira on di almost 11 carat Pink Diamond e implant for im forehead don make pipo begin wonder who e be and how e take make im money.

He say im buy di diamond from jeweller Elliot Eliantte for $24 million.

Lil Uzi Vert bin shock world pipo wen e post video of im new look wit di pink diamond for im fore head on im Instagram page come write "Beauty is Pain".

Also for inside series of tweets, e yarn say di diamond cost am 24 million dollars and im don dey pay di money since 2017.

Who be Lil Uzi Vert and im net worth?

Lil Uzi Vert real name na Symere Bysil Woods. E be American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Dem born am for July 31, 1994 for North Philadelphia Francisville neighbourhood, United States.

One thing wey make di 27 year old different na di plenty tattoos and piercing e gada for face. e like strange hairstyles and odd fashion. Im style of music dey defined by dark subject matters.

Lil Uzi burst into limelight afta di release of di commercial mixtape "Luv Is Rage" for (2015). Oda songs wey make am dey popular na im single debut "Money Longer" wey e release for 2016, You was Right, Gucci Mane, Bad and Bouje wey top chart as number one position for US Billboard Hot 100 and XO Tour Life wey win am di MTV Video Music Award song of Summer.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, di rapper net worth dey around that kain $16m but between September 2017 and September 2018 e earn $20m, mostly from streaming of im music and his live shows according to report.

Personal life

Woods bin date fashion designer Brittany Byrd from 2014 to 2017. Byrd, wey dey popular among Woods fans bin dey attend Parsons School of Design wen she meet Woods.

For 2021, pipo don link am wit JT from di Florida female rap duo The City Girls.

For interview with GQ, Woods say im dey allergic to chocolate.

Woods announce say im dey quit music afta di death of one rapper Lil Peep,

Controversies

Woods bin dey accused say im na Satanist. Battle rapper Daylyt claim say Woods dey worship Satan. Pipo say na Marilyn Manson influence im worship and support of Satan as e be im biggest inspiration.