Christopher Plummer: Sound of Music star wey act di 1965 award winning movie don die at 91

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Christopher Plummer, di ogbonge Canadian actor wey pipo sabi for im role as Captain Von Trapp for The Sound of Music, don die at di age of 91.

He win Oscar for di role for di 2010 film Beginners and dem also nominate am for The Last Station for 2010 and All the Money in the World for 2018.

In di later film, e replace Kevin Spacey, wey dem comot im complete performance as billionaire J Paul Getty.

Im many oda films include The Man Who Would Be King and Knives Out.

According to reports, Plummer die peacefully for im home for Connecticut with im wife Elaine Taylor by im side.

Lou Pitt, im long-time friend and manager of 46 years, remember am as "an extraordinary man wey deeply love and respect im profession".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

"E be national treasure wey deeply love im Canadian roots," e continue. "Through im art and humanity, e touch all of our hearts and im legendary life go endure for all generations to come.

"E go forever be with us."

Plummer get different career path across film, television and theatre, e act inside productions for Broadway and with di Royal Shakespeare Company.

Yet pipo go forever know and love am for The Sound of Music, wey dem adapted from di Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, for wear e act alongside Dame Julie Andrews.

Plummer get mixed feelings towards im best-known film, wey e famously rename The Sound of Mucus for inside interviews.