Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala WTO: Biden end Trump dust for Okonjo-Iweala World Trade Organization race to be Director General

Wia dis foto come from, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Wetin we call dis foto, 66 years old Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don become Nigeria first female finance and foreign minister.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala WTO race to be Director General of Word Trade Organization receive correct boost from Donald Trump successor, President Joe Biden goment of United States.

Tori be say America don finally support Nigeria former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for di race to lead World Trade Organisation.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on Saturday morning post for her official social media handle say: "Grateful for di expression of support from di US today for DG WTO. Congratulations to Madam Yoo of Rep. Korea for hard-fought campaign.

Thank You, President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for your unflinching support. Thank you, friends. Love to my family."

Di US under di goment of Donald Trump, bin favour South Korea Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee wey later come withdraw from di race yesterday.

President Biden goment on Friday express "strong support" for Nigeria ex-finance minister race to be Director General of Word Trade Organization.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don be frontrunner for di role DG of WTO but Trump goment bin oppose last October say e want another woman, South Koreas Yoo Myung-hee.

Ms Yoo done now withdraw her candidacy.

If Dr Okonjo-Iweala chop confirmation for di role, e go be di first woman and first African to lead WTO.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala on Friday praise her rival for di post and say: "E get importal alias vital work ahead to do together."

For October, one WTO nominations committee recommend say make dia 164 members appoint Dr Okonjo-Iweala as replacement to di outgoing chief Roberto Azevedo. Even one tok-tok pesin during dat time tok say all of dem don approve di appointment "except for one".

President Donald Trump wey bin describe di WTO say dem dey "horrible" and biased toward China - bin want Madam Yoo, South Korea trade minister to lead di organization.

Madam Yoo on Friday tok say she make her decision to withdraw her candidacy afta "close consultation" with di US.

"South Korea go actively contribute to reaching agreements for di next WTO chief and co-operate with her and participate for di WTO reform process."

Di White House congratulate madam Yoo for her "strong campaign" for the di position and for her to be "traiblazer" as South Korea first female trade minister.

For one statement, di White House tok say; "US dey ready to engage for di next phase of di WTO process to agree with everybody concerning di decision on di WTO Director General".

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Biography

Born 1954 in Nigeria

[What did Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala study?] She study in Economics from Harvard University (1973 to 1976), and earn a Ph. D. in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1981

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala spend 25 years for World Bank, rising to di No.2 position as managing director (2007-11)

Two times Nigerian finance minister - 2003-2006 and 2011-2015 - and di first woman to hold di post

Serve for a short time as foreign minister in 2006, also di first woman to do am

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala sidon currently for boards of Twitter, Standard Chartered Bank and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)

