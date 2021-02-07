Herdsmen/Farmers Crisis: Traditional rulers for South-west no dey speak wit one voice- Oluwo

Wia dis foto come from, Oluwo of Iwoland/ Instagram

Di Paramount ruler of Iwoland in Osun state, Southwest Nigerian Oba AdulRasheed Akanbi don tok say di solution to di issue of herdsmen/farmers clashes for di region na for di traditional rulers to come together and begin dey tok wit one voice.

Di monarch say di problem wey di region dey face na collective responsibility wey everybodi must join hand together to fight.

''Our problem be say Yoruba traditional rulers no dey together

''Northern Emirs get Northern traditional council, not state council and dem get leader and hierarchy, in Yorubaland Obaship we no no hierarchy dey''

''In Yorubaland hierarchy no dey, your leaders no dey together, your leader dey scatter, e means say if your leaders dey scatter, Yoruba dey scatter''

Oba Akanbi tok say di region must first stop di isuue of foreign wey dey come buy lands for forest and dey use am for bad thing.

He also tok say di kontri borders dey porous and dis dey make pipo wit bad intent to enta Nigeria for free.

According to im ranching still remain one of di best ways wey goment fit use to stop herders from doing open grazing.

''No Fulani herdsmen suppose dey di road anymore'' E tok.