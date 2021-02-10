Femi Fani Kayode: Obasanjo minister warn afta meeting Buhari party [APC] Chairman

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode say "I go advise Nigerians to be very careful about fake quotations wey pipo dey claim say na me tok concerning oda political leaders inside di kontri.

If you no read am on my verified twitter handle or my verified Facebook page then I no ever "NEVER" tok am. Period."

Di former Aviation Minister drop dis words of caution just afta tori begin fly upandan say him [FFK] don re-join Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress [APC]

Femi Fani Kayode draw ear give pipo say di greatest evil wey kontri pipo dey confront today na di possibility of a second civil war, yet na fake news about wetin im tok na im don go viral.

Despite our differences, as leaders and statesmen, we must all calm down and ensure say we never go down that path of war, im add.

Tori be say shortly afta Femi Fani Kayode meet wit di Govnor of Yobe State and Chairman of APC Mai Buni, tori begin run viral for social media say oga Kayode wey currently be APC member don join APC again.

But today FFK post anoda set of pictures for im verified social media platfomrs wia e tok about one meeting im hold wit former President Goodluck Jonathan wey be chief for Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

For some time now Femi Fani Kayode don dey meet wit diffent leaders across Nigeria and e even get one meeting wey cause controversy for August 2020 afta e insult one journalist wey kwesion am of who dey 'bank roll' im waka but e later apologise.

Femi Fani-Kayode na 59 year old Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer. Im don be member of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). E later join All Progressive Congress (APC) until June 2014 wen im return to Peoples Democratic Party.