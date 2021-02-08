Min Aung Hlaing : Myanmar coup leader dey defend action as mass protests dey shele afta e detain Aung San Suu Kyi

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Police for Myanmar use water cannon to scata protesters

Di leader of di coup for Myanmar don do first TV address, as im wan justify di action as plenti pipo dey comot for mass protests.

Min Aung Hlaing tok say di November election, wey elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi win by major landslide bin get corner-corner inside.

Na so dem don detain Ms Suu Kyi.

Di military don start to arrange restriction for some areas, wit tins like curfews and limit to pipo wey fit gada.

On Monday, big big protests shele for di third day straight, plus nationwide strike, to oppose di coup.

One doctor wey follow protest - and no wan tok im name - tell BBC say: "Today, we, professionals - especially civil servant professional like doctor, engineer and teacher - waka comot to show say na all of us dey in dis tin togeda. Our objective na di same - make di dictatorship fall."

Wetin di general tok for TV vex plenti pipo as social media show pipo dey bang dia pot and pan as protest in front of television screen.

Di military seize power last week and declare one year state of emergency for Myanmar, wey dem also dey call Burma, as dem hand power over to Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

Ms Suu Kyi and senior leaders of her National League for Democracy Party (NLD), plus President Win Myint, don dey under house arrest.

Dem also detain one Australian economic adviser to Ms Suu Kyi, Sean Turnell, on Monday and im family don post statement for Facebook make dem free am sharpaly.

Wetin di general tok?

Gen Min Aung Hlaing speech dey focused on why dem do di coup and e no really put mouth for protesters.

Im say di electoral commission fail to investigate irregularities over voter lists for di November election and dem no allow for fair campaigning.

Di commission don tok sa e no get any evidence to support any claim say wuru wuru dey for di elections.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing, come promise for new elections and im go hand power to di winner. Plus say na new "reformed" election commission go run tins.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Some areas don dey see military clampdowns

Im follow yan say im rule go dey "different" from wetin be di 49-year military grip on power wey end for 2011 and do pipo strong tin wit crackdowns for 1988 and 2007.

Im tell citizens make dem "go wit di true facts and make dem no follow dia own feelings".

Before, one broadcast for state TV warn say "action must dey taken, based on di law... against offences wey disturb, prevent and destroy state stability, public safety and di rule of law".

But for di latest address, dem never issue any threat to protesters.

Who dey street?

Thousands of pipo gada on Monday for di capital, Nay Pyi Taw, for di strike, wit oda cities like Mandalay and Yangon wey also report say massive pipo dey waka wit vex according to BBC Burmese. Di protesters be pipo like teachers, lawyers, bank officers and government workers.

For online, calls dey to ask workers make dem dodge work to go protest. "Dis na work day, but we o dey go work even if dem cut our salary," na so one protester, 28-year-old garment factory worker, Hnin Thazin, tell news agency AFP.

Another protester, Hnin Hayman Soe, tell BBC say she had join di protest plus her children, nieces and nephews. "We dey see many young pipo no fit accept di military junta. We fit even see teenagers here," na so she tok.

Some pipo don report say dem don injure, but no violence. But for Nay Pyi Taw, dem use water cannon to scata di crowds.