Super Bowl half-time show: How did The Weeknd performance dey totori fans

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The star perform eight hits plus Starboy and Blinding Lights

One tin wey many pipo dey always look forward to evri year for di Super Bowl half-time na di musical performance.

From Beyonce to Phil Collins to the Black Eyed Peas, Usher, di show na big sometin wit crowds.

But dis year own dey different.

Thousand of fans wey dem do like cardboard cut-outs watch di show wit social distancing for di Raymond James Stadium wey dey for Florida.

Di city lights, di slot machines, and The Weeknd as e just siddon for im car. Di styel of im entrance be like im hero Michael Jackson 1993 halftime-show; and den im start im 2016 hit, "Starboy."

E pack eight songs for 14 minutes, wit no guests features but e come get big large choir, live guitar band, and some violinists.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, The Weeknd performs

Apart from some Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves, im just focus on di music before e come grab camera and den e disappear for backstage wit plenti lights and mirrors.

As dnacers wey get bandage for face surround am, im perform Can't Feel My Face, before e show for di stadium wit firework for anoda version of I Feel It Coming.

How celeb fans react

O boy, afta di performance na so fans and fellow celebrities full social media wit accolades for di Canadian singer wey im real name na Abel Tesfaye.

Drake tok say di show na "a big moment for di city" for im Instagram story.

Country star Keith Urban tok say e dey impressed, and actor Timothée Chalamet caption one small video for im Instagram story as: "Legend! Legend!"

The Roots' Questlove dey part of pipo wey sabi say wetin The Weeknd do na throwback to Michael Jackson Super Bowl performance in 1993.

And plenti reaction to di moment wen di star dey prepare to sing im 2018 hit Can't Feel My Face, as come pretend to dey rush make im dey stage before di track start.

Na so pipo don turn am to meme.

Which songs The Weeknd perform?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di singer fourth album, After Hours, be di fourth biggest-seller of 2020 for di US