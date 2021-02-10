Priyanka Chopra memoir Unfinished: Nick Jonas, Bollywood, Hollyood and oda tins di ex Miss World tok about for her new book

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di former Miss World and Bollywood turned Hollywood star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas memoir "Unfinished," don finally come out and di actor for inside video wey she post on her social media handle say she dey "emotional and excited" as she release di book on Tuesday.

She say di book na for pipo wey dey curious about her as she hope say di book go let dem know more about her pass wetin dem dey read for di headlines about her.

As di very title of Priyanka Chopra new book, Unfinished, e mean say she still get plenty things she wan do wit her life.

"Dis na probably di first time as an adult wey I feel di desire to look back and reflect on how I reach wia I dey," Chopra tok inside her book preface, as she note say di beginning of a new figurative chapter afta she marry Nick Jonas for 2018 definitely inspire her to become more introspective.

From four schools in four years to her pageant days wey open up a whole new world of opportunity but also introduce her to di bad side of di entertainment industry, her rise to di mountaintop as a Bollywood star, from her struggles of getting a place inside Western showbiz, her desire to lead a full, independent life to falling head over heels for one of di Jonas Brothers, Chopra dive deep inside Unfinished.

Check out some of di interesting parts of her story

New Traditions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Priyanka parents, army surgeon Ashok Chopra and hospital physician Madhu Akhouri, bin meet for one party for 1981 and her papa wey fall in love at first sight pretend to get fake stomach ache so im go pretend to need Madhu services. Wen Ashok finally get Madhu mama permission to take her daughter out on a date, assure her say na small house party dem dey do, e propose to her during their third dance of di night.

Madhu say she neva ready but afta a couple more dates, she realize say dem dey on di same page about all di important things and she say yes. Ashok yarn say he gats secure her permission.

"Wetin make di thirty-two-years marriage dey amazing na because dem no follow di normal traditions of arranged marriage and long engagement as dem marry 10 days later.

Coming to America

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Priyanka first trip to America na for 1995 wit her mama to visit her younger sister, Kiran Mathur, her husband and two children for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kiran carry her go visit di local high school, and she like di school so much. (No uniforms?... Girls fit wear makeup and put dia hair down?"), she ask her mama if she fit stay and go school for America.

Afta di "plenty logical Chopra Family Conversation," her parents agree make she move in wit her aunt family.

What About Bob?

She meet her first boyfriend for her freshman year of high school, one 10th-grader she call Bob (no be im real name). Unfortunately, one of di rules of her aunt household na no dating, so Bob go tell im sister to call di house, den e go collect di phone imself.

Kiran later catch am but she agree to Priyanka request to take summer school but she no sabi say na because make she fit dey see Bob.

Di Turning Point

Afta her 12th grade she return to India and she bin dey plan to apply to university in Australia to study aeronautical engineering, and she need picture for her application. Priyanka say she go one small portrait studio for di mall and when di photographer ask if e fit take some modelling shots, she say, "Sure!" and go house to go collect more clothes. Immediately her mama warn her say dis guy fit be scammer, say she go follow her go di studio if she still wan pose for di guy.

Those fotos end up to become di pictures wey she take put in for di Miss India pageant (Na her 10-year old brother Siddhart apply on her behalf because e wan take over im room back).

Sticky Situations

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Competing for Miss India, aside from di fact say she she find out di concept of wearing swimsuit with high heels as funny, she dey self-conscious about di scars for her legs, di scars from falling off her bike and climbing trees, stretch marks and even her dry skin.

Afta she win di Miss India World title, di next na di 2000 Miss World pageant, wia di contestants come up with questions wey dem pick at random for each oda to answer. Priyanka get Miss Turkey question: "Who you think say be di most successful woman wey dey live today and why?"

Priyanka answer, "Mother Teresa," because "I admire her from di bottom of my heart for being so considerate, compassionate, and kind, giving up her life for pipo for India."

But Mother Teresa don die since 1997.

But dem overlook di mistake and dem crown Priyanka winner.

Surgery

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta a year of actually travelling di world as part of her queenly duties, Priyanka return home wit one really bad cold wey turn into wetin she tink say na sinus infection, but wey actually be polyp for her nasal cavity. She bin need surgery.

Di polypectomy sound like normal routine, but while di surgeon dey shave away di polyp, e accidentally begin dey shave away di bridge of her nose, wey later collapse.

Wen she remove di bandages her original nose don go.

Prinyaka say she feel bad and di experience dey very emotional for her and her family and even make pipo dey call her "Plastic Chopra"

She lose two out of di four films wey dem sign her for within six months of winning Miss World.

Her Marriage to Nick Jonas

Wia dis foto come from, PrINYAKA/INSTAGRAM