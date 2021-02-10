Rihanna: Singer Rihanna and Louis Vuitton Owners LVMH go close down di Fenty fashion label

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Luxury goods group LVMH and singer Rihanna don gree to shut down her Fenty fashion label after less dan two years.

But di Savage X Fenty lingerie go kontinu plus di cosmetics - Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

LVMH tok say dem go put Fenty ready-to-wear clothes "on hold" until beta conditions dey ground.

Some fashion sabi pipo dey add one and two togeda say even as Rihanna get massive fanbase, di price of clothes for Fenty dey too high for dem to buy.

But LVMH and Rihanna promise say dem go concentrate on di long-term development of di "Fenty ecosystem".

Na for January 2019, Rihanna sign deal wit di French fashion power house LVMH wey get di likes of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, as new fashion line.

Rihanna, wey her full name be Robyn Rihanna Fenty, be di first woman of colour to lead fashion house under di LVMH brand.

Rihanna hustle for fashion put comma for her music career.