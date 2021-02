"Lateef Jakande" - Former Lagos State Governor [Lateef Kayode Jakande] don die

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

Lagos first civilian Governor Lateef Kayode Jakande don die at di age of 91.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, di current Governor of Nigeria commercial capital [Lagos] just confam Jakande death dis afternoon.

"With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent inside di service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce di death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and di first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande." Govnor Sanwo-Olu announce Thursday for im verified social media post.

Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande na former tori pesin alias journalist wey become Governor of Lagos State inside south west Nigeria from October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983,, and later bin serve as Minister of Works under General Sani Abacha military goment.

Na 23 July, 1929 dem born Jakande AKA Baba Kekere.