Davido: Afeare Israel, Davido PA beg for [DJ Cuppy and Zlatan] issue e put mouth

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Davido personal logistics manager, Afeare Israel popularly known as Israel DMW don apologize to Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy afta im bin put mouth for Zlatan and DJ Cuppy gbas-gbos recently.

Afeare Israel bin tok say di Gelato crooner bin dey use Zlatan head afta DJ Cuppy post for Twitter say Zlatan block her for WhatsApp and Instagram and she no know why.

DJ Cuppy later break silence on top di accuse say she dey owe artist money for di recording of one of her Hit single, Gelato.

Latest tori be say Israel do video on Thursday post for im IG page beg DJ Cuppy say make she no vex and say wetin im tok na just tok im hear from pipo.

Isreal add say e dey very sorry and make DJ Cuppy try consider say dem don be friends for long.

"I dey sorry for di embarrassment I cause you and your pesin, abeg no vex, wetin I tok na wetin I just hear, abeg no vex, me and you and your papa we don be friends, abeg no vex for wetin I do. I promise e no go ever happun again. Thank you very much."

How DJ Cuppy react

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/DJ Cuppy Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Cuppy reveal on top Instagram say she no break any agreement for di recording of 'Gelato'.

She then post for her Instagram page on 1 February to address di mata say she no break any of her contract agreements regarding di recording of her song 'Gelato' as confamed by her lawyers.

"However, as IsrealDMW publicly and inaccurately tok say I dey owe artist money, I dey sue am for libel and defamation".

She conclude di IG post say "See you in court Isreal".

Wetin Afeare Israel bin tok?

Israel enta im insta story to address di mata, e accuse di Cuppy say she no give Zlatan any money from di hit song Gelato. Im call her fake friend,

Israel also hail Zlatan for disposing DJ Cuppy as quickly as possible.

Wia dis foto come from, David Israel/ Instagram