Fukushima Earthquake: Powerful earthquake don hit Japan for di Fukushima perfecture as dem go do disaster anniversary

Footage shows a hotel room shaking during the 7.3 magnitude earthquake

One strong earthquake don hit off di coast of Fukushima, Japan, on Saturday, just three weeks before di 10-year anniversary of di deadly 2011 tsunami.

Dem feel di 7.3-magnitude earthquake for Tokyo, but dem no issue tsunami warning.

Some reports dey ground say like 50 pipo don wunure, according to officials, and almost one million homes dey witout power.

Di quake strike near di epicentre of di 2011 earthquake wey start one tsunami wey kill ova 18,000 pipo.

Na dat tsunami make one nuclear accident happen for di Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant - dis one come be di world baddest nuclear accident since di Chernobyl disaster for 1986.

Japan meteorological agency (JMA) tok say dem believe say di earthquake wey happen for Saturday's earthquake be di aftershock of di massive 2011 quake. Aftershocks afta large earthquake fit kontinu ova many years.

Office supplies all over di floor for one office for Hirono

Di quake hit at 23:08 local time (14:08 GMT) at depth of 60km (37 miles) for di Pacific, off Japan eastern coast, na so JMA tok. Aftershocks don dey kontinu for dat region since.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato tell tori pipo say den dey run evaluations, plus checking di region nuclear plants.

"We dey check for casualties and structural damage," na so e tok for di press conference wey im arrange, but e tok say parts of di high-speed bullet train network dey on suspension sake of no power.

A store owner tries to clean up smashed bottles in his shop in Fukushima

Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tepco also tweet say as tins dey, dem no get any "currently abnormalities" wey dem find for dia plants.