Trump acquitted: Wetin 'acquitted' mean as McConnell, Senate fall short of majority dem need to convict Donald Trump

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di US Senate don fall short of di two-thirds majority dem need to convict former President Donald Trump on accuse say na him dey behind di capitol riot wey happun on 6th January.

Majority of senators - 57 to 43, including seven Republicans - bin vote to convict oga Trump, dem bin dey 10 votes short of di 67 wey dey required to convict am.

Afta dem free am, Trump release statement wia im say di trial na "di greatest witch hunt in history".

Dis na Trump second impeachment trial.

If to say dem convict am, di Senate for vote to stop am from running for office ever again.

After di vote, di senior Republican for Congress, Senator Mitch McConnell say oga Trump bin dey "responsible" for di attack on di Capitol and call am "disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty".

Earlier, im vote against conviction, as im say e dey unconstitutional now wey Trump no longer be president. Oga McConnell bin get hand for di delay of Trump trial until after e comot for office, on 20 January.

Wia dis foto come from, SENATE TELEVISION HANDOUT

However, McConnell warn say Trump fit still face more accuse for court.

"Im no get away with anything yet. Yet. We get criminal justice system for di kontri, we get civil litigation and former presidents no dey immune from being [held] accountable by either one," im tok.

President Joe Biden say: "While di final vote no lead to conviction, di substance of di charge no dey in dispute.

"Dis sad chapter for our history don remind us say democracy dey fragile. Dat we must always defend am [democracy]. Dat we must be ever vigilant. Dat violence and extremism no get place for America. And dat each of us get duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend di truth and to defeat di lies."

Acquit meaning

To acquit pesin according to Oxford dictionary mean say dem don "free (someone) from criminal charge by a verdict of not guilty."

For dis context, di Senate vote show say, oga Trump no dey "guilty" of wetin dem accuse am of.

Wetin happun on Saturday?

For dia closing statements, di Democratic House of Representatives lawmakers wey dem appoint to see di process through di Senate warn say e go dey dangerous to acquit Trump.

"Di stakes no fit dey higher because di cold, hard truth be say wetin happun on 6 January fit happun again," Representative Joe Neguse tok.

"History don find us. I ask dat you not look di other way," Representative Madeleine Dean tok.

However, Trump lawyer, Michael van der Veen, call di proceedings a "show trial" and say di Democrats dey "obsessed" wit impeaching oga Trump.

"Dis impeachment don become complete child's play from di beginning to di end," im tok. "Di entire show so far na nothing but di unhinged pursuit of a long-standing political vendetta against Mr Trump by di opposition party."