Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, Rosaline Meurer 'marriage' mata and wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Ohter Wetin we call dis foto, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill and Rosaline Meurer

Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood actress ex-husband Olakunle Churchill don surprise social media community afta e wish anoda Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer happy birthday.

For di birthday wishes wey Churchill post for im Instagram handle togeda with di for if Roseline Meurer, e address her as Mrs Churchill.

"A special sunrise, on dis precious day, a great woman was born. During my hard times wen depression for don take di beta part of me, you be my bedrock. Wen e dey like di whole world dey against me, you stand by me, even take some missiles because of me."

Wen I think say I don lost everything, you encourage me to hope on God dat e go give me back all l don lost."

"Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l get your back 247 by di special grace of God," Churchill write.

Rosaline Meurer reply back for under di post say she appreciate Churchill always and no ever for once doubt am;

"Aww , thank you so much. I appreciate you always. We thank God and l Neva doubt you."

Dis recent post don make pipo dey shock as e be say before now, Tonke Dike don bin point accusing finger give Rosaline Meurer during one interview but di Rosy deny Di accuse.

Even with dis recent post from Churchill, Rosaline Meurer neva tok anything concerning dia status.

Tonto Dike ex- husband don marry Rosaline Meurer? Dis na wetin we know

