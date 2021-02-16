Ikemba Iweala Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala husband: WTO Director General - Meet di husband of di first woman to head World Trade Organization

Wia dis foto come from, Uzodinma Iweala Wetin we call dis foto, Ikemba Iweala and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

From Ogwashi-Ukwu to Abia state southern Nigeria, relatives of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal, di tear rubber World Organization Trade Organization Director General, dey celebrate her appointment as a first for Africa.

Right now, pipo dey torchlight Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala home town of Ogwashi-Ukwu for Delta state and her husband Ikemba Iweala state of origin wey be Abia state.

Oya kack make we tell you seven correct facts about di man wey dey di life di first woman to be WTO Director General [Ikemba Iweala - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's husband].

Dr. Ikemba Iweala come from Umuahia, di capital Abia State while im wife, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala bin originally come from Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State. Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala papa father, Professor Benjamin Kachukwu Okonjo until im death, he be di traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku for Delta State.

Ikemba Iweala early education na for Nigeria, from im primary to his university education. Im early medical training na for di ogbonge University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He also complete im compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for di centre physician for di Rural Health Center, Igbaja in Kwara State.

He complete im training in General Surgery/Trauma and Neurosurgery for di Manchester Royal Infirmary, Manchester and various other hospitals for England.

He be Fellow of di Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and also a Fellow of di Royal Society of Medicine.

After he complete im training, he practice small for di University College Hospital, Ibadan, plus more work for di University of Maryland Medical Systems, Baltimore, he become a clinical instructor for Emergency Medicine for di George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC.

Dr. Ikemba Iweala na philanthropist and im be di chairman of di IKE Foundation for Autism (IFA), one non-profit and non-governmental organization e establish for 2008. Di organisation goal na to help pipo wey dey live wit autism spectrum disorder and related needs to achieve their full potential and live productive lives.

Dr. Ikemba Iweala marriage to Ngozi dey blessed wit four children; one daughter, Onyinye Iweala and three sons, Uzodinma Iweala, Okechukwu Iweala and Uchechi Iweala.

Wia dis foto come from, Uzodinma Iweala

Onyinye na assistant professor of medicine for di division of rheumatology, allergy and immunology.

Uzodinma Iweala na award-winning author and medical doctor. His first novel, 'Beasts of No Nation', come out for 2005 and Harper Perennial publish am. Cary Fukunga use di novel do film wey e Abraham Attah as Agu and Idris Elba as di commander. Dem premier di movie on Netflix on October 16, 2015.

Okechukwu Iweala na graduate of Social Studies from di prestigious Harvard University.