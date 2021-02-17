Aisha Buhari age: How old be Aisha Muhammadu Buhari? See Nigeria First Lady personal life story

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari na wife of di presido of di federal republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

She come from Adamawa state wey dey northern Nigeria, her grandfather Mohammed Ribadu na di kontri's first minister of defence and her marriage to presido Buhari dey blessed wit five children and a grand daughter.

Aisha na on 17 February, 1971 dem born her inside Adamawa State, northeastern Nigeria. Her grandfather Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu na Nigeria first minister of defence.

Mrs Buhari get Masters Degree in International Affairs from Nigeria Defence Academy and her bachelors na in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali university Ekpoma.

Wia dis foto come from, @AishaBuhari Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari and im wife Aisha for on event

Before she start to get her degrees, Mrs Buhari bin start her career for beauty and fashion industry wia she obtain diploma for beauty therapy for United Kingdom and oda certificates from France and United Arab Emirates.

Na she get di popular Hanzy spa and Hanzy Beauty Institute for Kaduna and she also be resource pesin for National Board for Technical Education on beauty therapy and cosmetology.