Kagara abduction news update: Niger State Governor deny release of Government Science College Kagara school students

Wetin we call dis foto, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello [wear white agabada to di left] dey stand with Sheik Ahmad Gumi

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello say di state goment neva secure di release of Kagara students.

Govnor Bello yarn tori pipo dis wan as fake news dey waka about say dem don release di students.

E say all di news of di release of di school pikin dem na fake news and rumor.

Search and rescue operations still dey go on to locate di staff and students wey dem abduct from one school for north central Nigeria, two days ago.

On top di students abduction for Kagara Niger State Nigeria, one popular Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi don tell BBC Pidgin say him don meet some bandits regarding di Government Science College students and staff wey dey abductors hand.

Dem promise am say dem go helep see to di release of di students Sheik Gumi tok on Friday morning.

Sheik Gumi say unlike wetin some media report, no be di Kagara abductors im meet but oda ones wey get links to dem and dem say dem know dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Oda

"Na true say I hold meeting wit some pipo regarding di Kagara students abduction and dem tell me say even though no be dem do am but dem know di pipo wey kidnap di students and dem go do dia best for di mata."

"And dem tell me say dem go see say di Kagara pipo dey released anytime from now." Dis na wetin Sheik Gumi yan.

Nigeria Police Force don reveal how dem plan to secure dia release and safely return dem to dia families.

[Kagara abduction] Background

Na on Wednesday at about 3am (local time) gunmen enter Government Science College wey dey for Kagara town for Niger state (North Central Nigeria) to kidnap about 42 pipo in total including one teacher with his whole family.

Di Kagara abduction happun less dan three months after di kidnapping of over 300 students for Government Science Secondary School, Kankara for Katsina State northwest Nigeria.

Di student regain dia freedom few days after goment negotiate wit di kidnappers and allegation be say goment pay moni but na claim wey di federal goment deny.

Local tori dey report say di authority dey reach out to two prominent repentant Fulani bandits from Katsina and Zamfara States to epp reach out to di kidnappers.

Breakdown of high profile abductions inside Nigeria before Kagara abduction:

Kankara (2020) - 344 students

Chibok (2014) - 276

Dapchi (2018) - 113

Kagara (2021) - 27 students, 15 others

- 344 Kankara students released

- 112 Chibok girls dey miss