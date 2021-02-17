Texas weather: 21 dead and millions of pipo without light after US Winter storm

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Southern cities like Austin have limited resources to clear up snow

One big winter storm wey dey sweep across southern US don kill up to 21 people and many million pipo no get electricity.

Blackout dey for Texas, as pipo dey find power to stay warm and e don lead to big demand.

Millions of pipo for di state wey no dey see dia kain low temperature, dey struggle to manage.

Dem dey forecast say dis kain bad weather fit reach till weekend.

Sake of di winter storm, pipo don die for Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri.

Di National Weather Service (NWS) for America tok say more dan 150 million Americans dey under winter storm warnings.

And on Tuesday, dem report say more dan 73% of di US dey covered by snow.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Snow continues to cause disruption in Fort Worth, Texas

Di freezing storm even reach Mexico, wia millions of pipo dey suffer from intermittent power cuts.

"I dey for Houston, Texas freezing to death," na so one one Twitter user, Chris Prince, write. "No power, no heat, no water. I get four young children. How dis kain tin dey happen right now?"

Another user, Josh Morgerman, write say e friend for Texas don dey "burn furniture for di fireplace" to stay warm.

'Public health disaster'

Part of recorded deaths be pipo wey die for traffic accidents, plus pipo wey suffer carbon monoxide poisoning from running dia cars and generators indoors to stay warm.

"Dis na serious public health disaster," na so one medical official for Houston tell local television station KPRC-TV. "[Carbon monoxide poisoning] dey alwyas happen wen it gets cold, but never like dis numbers.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Queues have formed at shops in Texas where many are unused to freezing temperatures

One county say dem don see pass 300 suspected carbon monoxide cases during di cold snap. "E dey turn to mini mass casualty event," one Harris County doctor tell di Houston Chronicle.

At least four people die for house fire for Houston wey officials tink say na from di spark of candles.

Meanwhile for North Carolina, one tornado wey shele sake of di winter storm kill three pipo and injure 10.

Di mata don make some Covid-19 vaccination centres to close for several days and stop delivery of doses.

How cold is it in Texas?

Dis be one di coldest temperatures in more dan 30 years - some areas hit 0F (-18C) on Sunday - and US President Joe Biden bin don approve state of emergency.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Many hotels in Texas are full with people who have no electricity at home

Some four million people for Texas no get light (electricity) power, plus 1.4 million for Houston.