[Niger State] GCS Kagara school kidnap update: Niger State govnor, Abubakar Sani Bello order closure of all boarding school nfghn

Di Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello don order make all boarding schools for four local government areas of di close till further notice.

Di govnor wey give di directive on Wednesday for di state capital say di affected council area be Rafi, Mariga, Munya and Shiroro.

Before na only schools wey dey Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro local government areas dem close.

Di govnor follo tok say goment no go pay any ransom to secure di release of anybody wey dem kidnap, say na so dem go use di money take buy ammunitions.

"We no go pay ransom or negotiate wit bandits as dem go use di moni to buy sophisticated weapon to kontinu to do bad tins."

On di kidnapped students, e say na 27 students, 3 staff and 12 members of dia family na im di gunmen abduct on Wednesday morning from Government Science College, Kagara for Rafi local government of di state.

E say di total number of students for di school be 650 and dat di bandits kill one student by name afta im try to escape for di presence of oda students.

Di govnor confam di viral video wey show bandits dey celebrate di abduction of passengers of di NSTA bus wey dem attack on Sunday wia dem di demand for N500 million.

Di governor say e no be goment policy to pay ransom.

E follow assure di pipo of di state say dem go make sure dem guarantee di safe return of di victims and dat di goment no go sleep until dem rescue all di pipo dem abduct.