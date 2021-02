Daft Punk don break up afta 28 years

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

French electronic music duo Daft Punk wey be popular robot like two don break up afta 28 years to geda.

Dem announce di break-up for one video wey dem post online, wey dem tell demselves bye-bye before one of dem come scata.

Di band longtime publicist na im confam di tori give BBC.

Di French band bin come togeda for 1993 and dem dey popular for fact say dem no dey show dia face as dem dey wear robot helment on top and even use computer to make di voice to sound like robots for dia songs.

Dem tok say di reason na on top day dem no be models so im no go totori pipo to dey see dia face but say di robot lok de sweet pipo for belle.

Speaking of music, di band dey very popular for dia gbedu Get Lucky wey dem with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers as well as, Starboy and I Feel It Coming wey dem follow The Weeknd do.

Dem also release Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger wey Kanye West cari to make im own hit Stronger.