Bobby Shmurda release: 'Shmoney dance' rapper Ackquille Pollard

American rapper Bobby Shmurda don thank im fans for being loyal to am ahead of im expected release from prison on Tuesday.

Shmurda wey im real name na Ackquille Pollard and wey pipo sabi wella becos of im viral music video wey make di "Shmoney dance," popular don dey locked up since 2014 on charges wey get to do with gang-related drug case.

Dem bin find am with firearms and drugs for im car wen dem arrest am.

Dem give di rapper seven years in prison for New York on weapons and conspiracy charges.

For im Instagram stories, di rapper explain say dem hack im original Instagram account but im team set am up with di new one.

"My team create dis Instagram page afta dem hack my original page but thanks to my dedicated fans I manage to get my page verified and also 1M followers without ever being active on dis page," e write.

"Thank you for remaining loyal and for riding dis six year sentence out with me. I love you all and look forward to seeing you soon. Sincerely, Bod boy Bobb ah ahh ahhh." Di statement tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bobby Shmurda attend Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 for Barclays Center on October 30, 2014 for New York City.

Who be Bobby Shmurda?

Dem, born Bobby Shmurda for Brooklyn for 1994. Im parents na Caribbean.

Bobby Shmurda na lead member of di Brooklyn rap collective GS9.

Bobby Shmurda career take off just months before im arrest afta im song Hot Boy, wey make reference to street life and guns.

Di track climb to number six on di US singles chart.

E go viral sake of di Shmoney Dance e do, dance wia pipo go move dia elbows in and out.

Afta di di dance go viral, many fans use am do memes - some celebrities like Beyoncé, JAY Z, Rihanna and Justin Bieber also upload dia own version of di dance.

Unofficial remix of di track by T.I, French Montana, Fat Joe and Mavado also dey.

Before im arrest, Shmurda bin tell BBC 1Xtra's DJ Semtex say e dey "speechless" about di success of di track.

E say, im brother na im encourage am to rap afta e return home from juvenile detention centre.