Myanmar coup: Deadliest day of protests as police open fire on protesters

Police don open fire on protesters for Myanmar, kill at least 18, di UN human rights office tok, on wetin dem say na di deadliest day of anti-coup rallies.

Dem report tori of deaths for several cities including Yangon, Dawei and Mandalay as police use live rounds and tear gas.

Security forces begin di violent crackdown on Saturday, afta weeks of mainly peaceful protests against the 1 February military takeover.

Dem overthrow and detain goment leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Social media footage from Sunday show as protesters bin dey run away as police attack dem, roadblocks wey dem build, and several pipo wey dem carry go wey dey covered in blood.

Dem expand di police crackdown on Sunday as coup leaders sought to quash a civil disobedience campaign wey no show no sign of ending.

Di pipo no retreat

For di scene: BBC video journalist

As I arrive for Hledan road for Yangon ambulance pass me. I hear say dem shoot one man. I run to di location and wen I arrive, di volunteers don already lift am into di ambulance.

I see blood on di road and homemade shield next to am. Di bullet bin pass through di shield.

Dem dey treat di wounded man inside ambulance for Yangon Hledan township

A few minutes later, more protesters occupy di road, blocking di area with shields and carts and bin dey ready themselves to take on di police.

Many more arrive, dem siddon on di road and chanting. Di pipo many, I no fit see di back of di crowd.

Dem shoot two pipo dead here and one dey badly injured. But di pipo no retreat.

Wetin dey hapun on ground?

Di United Nations Human Rights Office condemn di violence against protesters, say e get "credible information" say at least dem kill 18 pipo on Sunday. More dan 30 odas dey injured.

"Di pipo of Myanmar get di right to assemble peacefully and demand di restoration of democracy," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani tok. "Use of lethal force against non-violent demonstrators no ever dey justifiable under international human rights norms."

Activists and medical workers say na at least four pipo dem killed for di largest city, Yangon, as police fire bullets, stun grenades an tear gas.

Di protesters remain defiant. "If dem push us, we go rise. If dem attack us, we go defend. We no go ever kneel down to di military boots," Nyan Win Shein tell Reuters.

Anoda protester, Amy Kyaw, tell AFP: "Police start to dey shoot just as we land. Dem no say a word of warning. Some pipo injure and some teachers still dey hiding inside neighbours' house."

Police carry some demonstrators go inside vans.

For di south-eastern city of Dawei, security forces move to break up one rally.

Reports of live rounds wey dem fire dey. Four pipo die for di city, activists tell BBC.

Protesters for Mandalay demand di release of Aung San Suu Kyi

UN dem get reports of deaths for oda areas including for Myeik, Bago and Pokokku.

Di number of arrests since di protests begin never dey clear. Di Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group don put di figure at 850, but e be like say dem don detain hundreds more dis weekend.

Where Aung San Suu Kyi dey?

Nobody don sight Myanmar civilian leader for public since dem detain am for di capital Nay Pyi Taw as di coup begin.

Her supporters and many for di international community dey demand for her release and di restoration of the November election result wey see her National League for Democracy party win with landslide.