"Spotify in Nigeria": Spotify Ghana & Cameroon - Music streaming giant wan expand into Africa, see what to know, how to use [Spotify]

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Spotify on mobile phone

Streaming platform Spotify wan launch dia service for 85 new markets including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and Kenya.

Dis go come make Spotify dey available to more than one billion extra pipo, meaning go go begin hear tok like "Spotify in Nigeria"; Spotify Ghana and so on in west Africa.

Di announcement come through one livestreaming event wey feature Justin Bieber, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spotify don also announce one new higher sound-quality subscription service and one new advertising marketplace for podcasts.

Most of di new markets dey develop for kontries inside Asia, Africa, di Pacific and di Caribbean.

“Togeda all dis markets represent more than one billion pipo, with nearly half of dem already using di internet,” Spotify spokesman Alex Norstrom tok.

“Some of di places we dey go like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria get di fastest growing internet populations for di world,” e add.

Di Swedish company, wey start dia service more than ten years ago, currently dey available for 93 kontries and get 345 million monthly active users.

Spotify new podcasts

Spotify also announce di creation of one podcast advertising marketplace wia advertisers fit buy from network of original exclusive and independent podcasts.

Podcasts na important part of Spotify strategy, as dem dey try to differentiate demsef from di competition.

To maintain dia position as di “category leader” for audio, di company dey diversify into areas like podcasts, audio books, and meditation, Andrew Milroy, director of technology advisory firm Veqtor8 tok.

“Di margin wey dem currently get for music alone dey very thin, so dey need to move into oda areas,” Andrew Milroy tell BBC.

Di company don spend hundreds of millions of dollars to boost dia podcast range, wey now get more than 2.2 million titles.

On Monday, Spotify announce one deal for multiple podcast series with AGBO, one company wey di creators of films like “Avengers: Infinity War” dey lead.

Dem also sign one deal with Warner Bros and DC for range of narrative-scripted podcasts, and one new show from Barack and Michelle Obama production company featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Spotify podcasts already include “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and one by Prince Harry and im wife Meghan.