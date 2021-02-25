Nkechi Blessing vs Bobrisky quarrel: Actress Nkechi Blessing and Bobrisky fight dirty for social media - See wetin cause am

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@bobrisky222 and @nkechiblessingsunday

Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky and Nollywood actress, Nekechi Blessing Sunday get serious clash for Instagram recently wey lead to name-calling plus reveal dirty secrets about demsef.

Di drama start afta one female fan, Oyindamola tattoo di actress name for im hand and Nkechi Blessing come dey wonder if dis na new trend of fans to tattoo di names of celebrities wey dem love in order to get cash gifts from di celeb.

Nkechi Blessing come tell di fan say she no go get anything more from her than just ordinary post as she too dey find who to draw wey go dash her small thing.

Di actress later come apologize to di fan afta she find out say di tattoo na real but one social media user come comment under di apology post say di actress dey 'fear Bobrisky' na im make her apologize.

Dis comment vex Nkechi Blessing wey come make her fire back and ask if di social media user and Bobrisky dey 'mad.'

"Abi you and Bobrisky dey mad? you want make I swear for you?" Nkechi Blessing reply di comment.

Bobrisky wey no mind if e fans draw tattoo of im name for dia body reply back to Nkechi blessing through im Instagram page;

"Nkechi or whatever your name be. I like my space and peace a lot, dat na why I no dey follow pipo here, but wen you cross your lane you dey definitely dey wake up dangerous python."

"I know you and clout na 5 and 6 and we both dey SHAMELESS!!!! So make we roll di dice. Never in your life mention my name on your page again." Bobrisky tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@bobrisky222

Bobrisky later add say if di actress get any issue with am, make she dey brave and face am.

Di cross dresser also go further to ask di actress; "Na me say make you they do audio giveaway for your page?"

E say di actress no dey rich enough to appreciate fans wey draw tattoo of her name for dia body.

Nkechi come later claim say Bobsriky dey fight with her because of one man;

"If e sure for you mention di man name wey make you dey fight since 2019 make we kuku scatter di full table make di man wife know..."

Di two of dem spill so many dirty words wey we no fit put here for dia social media page. Di gbas gbos heavy sotey e lead to insult, curse and swearing.

Wetin Nkechi Blessing tok for her Apology to her fan

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@nkechiblessing

Nekechi Blessing Sunday apologised give her fan, Oyindamola, wey she bin condemn afta she go tattoo of her name for body.

"E take a lot of courage to say SORRY publicly, But I don always dey preach lOVE, show love di little way I fit...I wonder why no one Read di part wia I tok say I Love Oyinda di lady wey draw my name for her arm"

"I fit don act wrongly, and for dat reason, I say I dey deeply SORRY. First I think say na Fake tattoo to get my attention and send money like di Trend wey dey go on now..."

I go like apologize to di said lady...I hope she find a place for her heart to forgive me and everybody wey dey abuse her since yesterday I beg you all to kindly stop."