Golden Globes 2021: Winners, Fashion and all you suppose know about di awards

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Chadwick Boseman, John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya and The Crown bin dey among di most notable winners for di 2021 Golden Globes wey happun on di last day of February.

Di late American movie star Chadwick Boseman collect di award for Best Performance by an Actor for Drama feem.

Boseman wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, wey collect di award say if to say di Black Panther actor dey alive, im for thank God, im parents and im ancestors.

Plenti pipo jolly wella all ova social media as Chloe Zhao become di first Asian woman wey go win di Best Director's Awards.

Winners for di 2021 Golden Globes

Best motion picture - drama: Nomadland

Best actress in a motion picture - drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best actor in a motion picture - drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best motion picture - musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best supporting actress in any motion picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best supporting actor in any motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best director - motion picture: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best screenplay - motion picture: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best motion picture - animated: Soul

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Chloe Zhao make history as di first female Asian to win Best Director

Best motion picture - foreign language: Minari (USA)

Best original score - motion picture: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best original song - motion picture: Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead

Best TV series - drama: The Crown

Best actress in a drama series: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best TV series - musical or comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best limited series or TV movie: The Queen's Gambit

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV movie: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: John Boyega, Small Axe

Cecil B DeMille Award - Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award - Norman Lear

Wetin pipo wear for di awards

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cynthia Erivo, Angela Bassett and Viola Davis no let Covid 19 stop dia shine

Even on top Covid 19 restrictions and social distancing rules, some celebs dem still kack up go di Golden Globes Awards like Cynthia Erivo, Angela Bassett and even late Chadwick no come joke.

However Marvel star, Don Cheadle do like na normal zoom on top say im do im own performance for di award from house.

Even Big Bang Theory Star, Kaley Cuoco, sef no too bother wetin do her cloth afta she post wetin she do her dress during di awards.

How di 78th Golden Globes make history?