Golden Globes 2021: Winners, Fashion and all you suppose know about di awards
Chadwick Boseman, John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya and The Crown bin dey among di most notable winners for di 2021 Golden Globes wey happun on di last day of February.
Di late American movie star Chadwick Boseman collect di award for Best Performance by an Actor for Drama feem.
Boseman wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, wey collect di award say if to say di Black Panther actor dey alive, im for thank God, im parents and im ancestors.
Plenti pipo jolly wella all ova social media as Chloe Zhao become di first Asian woman wey go win di Best Director's Awards.
Winners for di 2021 Golden Globes
- Best motion picture - drama: Nomadland
- Best actress in a motion picture - drama: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Best actor in a motion picture - drama: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Best motion picture - musical or comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
- Best actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Best supporting actress in any motion picture: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Best supporting actor in any motion picture: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best director - motion picture: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Best screenplay - motion picture: The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best motion picture - animated: Soul
- Best motion picture - foreign language: Minari (USA)
- Best original score - motion picture: Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
- Best original song - motion picture: Io Si (Seen) - The Life Ahead
- Best TV series - drama: The Crown
- Best actress in a drama series: Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Best actor in a drama series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Best TV series - musical or comedy: Schitt's Creek
- Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Best limited series or TV movie: The Queen's Gambit
- Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Best actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or TV movie: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: John Boyega, Small Axe
- Cecil B DeMille Award - Jane Fonda
- Carol Burnett Award - Norman Lear
Wetin pipo wear for di awards
Even on top Covid 19 restrictions and social distancing rules, some celebs dem still kack up go di Golden Globes Awards like Cynthia Erivo, Angela Bassett and even late Chadwick no come joke.
However Marvel star, Don Cheadle do like na normal zoom on top say im do im own performance for di award from house.
Even Big Bang Theory Star, Kaley Cuoco, sef no too bother wetin do her cloth afta she post wetin she do her dress during di awards.
How di 78th Golden Globes make history?
- Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman win im first eva Golden Globes awards for Best Actor.
- Chloe Zhao become di first Asian woman wey go win di Best Director's Awards
- Para dey plenti as di Best Foreign feem, go to movie wey dem make for America, wey dem call Minari.