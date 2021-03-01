Update on coronavirus in Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo set to take Covid-19 vaccine, reveal roll out plan

Wia dis foto come from, JOHN MACDOUGALL

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and e vice president, Bawumia go receive di first dose of di Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Ghana number one and number two citizens go take di vaccine together wit dia spouse live on TV so as to encourage Ghanaians say di vaccine dey safe to take.

Di president make di announcement for im 24th address to di nation on Sunday, 28 February wia im also reveal di kontri roll out plans for di vaccines.

Ghana become di first kontri for di world to receive di AstraZeneca vaccines from di COVAX facility when 600,000 doses of di vaccine arrive Ghana on February 24, 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Unicef Ghana Wetin we call dis foto, The WHO and Unicef said the delivery was a momentous occasion

How Ghana plan to share vaccines

For im address, President Akufo-Addo tok say dem go deploy di vaccines go 43 districts wey be di epicentres of di pandemic for Ghana.

Im also tok say through di National Vaccine Deployment Plan, dem don segment Ghana population into four groups, and dis go determine which section of di population go collect vaccination at a particular time.

Group 1

Dis group na for "pipo wey dey at risk and frontline state officials". E include healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, pesin wey get underlying medical conditions, pipo wey dey sixty (60) years and above, and frontline members of di Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Group 2

Pipo wey dey dis group na essential service providers and security agencies.

E include water and electricity supply services, teachers and students, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, meteorological services, air transport services, waste management services, media, public and private commercial transport services, di Police Service, Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, CEPS Division of diGhana Revenue Authority, and other members of di Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.

Group 3

Di rest of di general public na dem fall under dis group according to di President.

Dat is everybody wey dey over eighteen (18) years, except for pregnant women.

Group 4

Pregnant mothers and pipo wey dey under di age of eighteen (18), fall under dis group.

Di president tok say dem go dey vaccinated when dem hopefully find appropriate vaccine, or when enough safety data don comot on di present vaccines dey available.