Mars pictures: Nasa Perseverance rover send 'wow' images of di 14 minutes wey don pass Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech Nasa Perseverance rover land ontop Mars around 20:55 GMT on 18 February afta almost seven months dem travel from Earth.
Since den, e don send back some ogbonge images from around im landing site, Jezero Crater, one 49km (30-mile) wide impact depression just north of di Red Planet equator.
See selection of some of di pictures dem send back from di mission, as di Perseverance dey hunt for signs of past microbial life, get more infor on di planet geology and past climate, and also collect Martian rock.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/MSSS Wetin we call dis foto,
Dem take di first image of di Perseverance rover ontop di surface from di High Resolution Imaging Experiment camera inside Nasa Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Dis na di first high-resolution, colour image wey di cameras send back from di underside of di rover afta e land.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/UArizona Wetin we call dis foto,
Here, you fit see Perseverance for dis colour image for im landing site, six days afta touchdown. You fit see di two bright zones to di sides of di rover wey di rockets to touchdown clear and di dark material be like something wey dem push go both di front and back of di rover.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Perseverance dey carry an advanced payload of science instruments to gada information about di planet geology, atmosphere and environmental conditions. Di camera wey take dis image dey located high ontop di rover mast and dey help in driving.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Dis na di view of di rover deck and e give us a good look at di PIXL, one of di instruments ontop di rover wey dem go use to identify chemical elements.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
PIXL also include one camera wey take close-up images of rock and soil textures.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS Wetin we call dis foto,
Dis an di first 360-degree panorama wey di Mastcam-Z take, di rover zoomable pair of cameras. Dem put di picture togeda for Earth from 142 individual images.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSS Wetin we call dis foto,
Dis rock wey di panorama show - tell us just how much detail di camera systems capture. Dem don give di rock unofficial name, "harbour seal".
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS Wetin we call dis foto,
Dis picture wey dem take from di top of the panorama show the rim of Jezero Crater, wey be Perseverance landing site. Di rim dey several kilometres away.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU Wetin we call dis foto,
Na di "left eye" of Mastcam-Z take dis image. Di left and right cameras dey next to each oda and point in di same direction, e provide stereo view similar to wetin human eyes go see.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU Wetin we call dis foto,
Dem take dis one a couple of days earlier, with di same camera, pipo select dis image by public vote and e dey featured as "Image of the Week" for Week 2 of di Perseverance rover mission.
Wia dis foto come from, NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU Wetin we call dis foto,
For dis image, di "right eye" of Mastcam-Z zoom in on wetin probably be section of di ancient delta for Jezero wey don become isolated from di main formation as a result of erosion over time. Di layered sediments of the delta be one of di key science targets for di rover for im search for signs of ancient life.
Wia dis foto come from, NASA/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Di first-first pictures dem send back na di ones wey dem capture as di rover bin dey touchdown. For here, dem dey lower Perseverance ontop three nylon ropes and one "umbilical cord". Wen di rover wheels touch di ground, dem cut off di 'ropes'.
Wia dis foto come from, Nasa/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Dem also make dis image during di touchdown. Wen di rover bin dey about 11km (7 miles) above di ground, di spacecraft deploy di supersonic parachute to slow im fall.
Wia dis foto come from, NASA/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Di surface of Mars directly below di rover for di final moments before touchdown. Dis picture show streams of surface dust as di vehicle exhaust dey push dem go.
Wia dis foto come from, NASA/JPL-Caltech Wetin we call dis foto,
Anoda image wey dey look down on Jezero during di touchdown. Las-las di rover touch down towards di centre-left of dis picture. Di ground wey e be like say e raise to di right na di remnant delta wey bin form wen one old river flow inside di lake-filled hole and drop im sediment. Dem go put rock and soil samples from di delta inside tubes, but leave am for ground to return am to to Earth for a future date.
Di Perseverance rover get initial funding to operate for one Mars year, wey be roughly two Earth years.