Wetin we call dis foto,

Anoda image wey dey look down on Jezero during di touchdown. Las-las di rover touch down towards di centre-left of dis picture. Di ground wey e be like say e raise to di right na di remnant delta wey bin form wen one old river flow inside di lake-filled hole and drop im sediment. Dem go put rock and soil samples from di delta inside tubes, but leave am for ground to return am to to Earth for a future date.