Zamfara kidnapping: Shooting for kidnapped Jangebe schoolgirls reunion day afta 'no fly zone' order

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Na February 26 dem bin kidnapp hundreds of boarding secondary school girls early morning for di town of Jangebe, for Zamfara state, north west, Nigeria.

Zamfara kidnapped schoolgirls reunion turn to shootout today for Jangebe town.

Tori be say clash happun as di Zamfara state goment officials go to hand over di released school girls to dia parents dis evening.

Some locals tell BBC say tyouble start after dem catch some Jangebe villagers dey throw stones at goment officials wey follow di students and handed them over to their parents.

"Soldiers open fire afta dem see pipo dey stones dem," one Jangebe resident tok.

Eyewitnesses say at least three pipo na im di armed sojas shoot. E neva dey clear whether any pesin die at di moment.

Di 279 schoolgirls wey armed men bin kidnapp from dia school on Friday bin don dey di custody of di Zamfara state government since dem release dem on Tuesday.

Dem bin receive medical treatment for di state capital Gusau and dem later take dem to dia parents inside di town of Jangebe today.

Wia dis foto come from, Zamfara gov't

Di girls wey gunmen kidnap from one boarding school for Jangebe inside Nigeria north-western state of Zamfara regain dia freedom dis week, Zamfara state goment confirm on Tuesday 2 March, 2021.

Di state commissioner for security and internal affairs tell BBC say na total of 279 students dem release and dem currently dey di state capital, Gusau.

Im say dem don find out say di earlier figure of 317 no dey correct as dem no leave any girl behind in captivity.

Di girls bin suffer kidnap by gunmen on Friday morning. Di state governor dey expected to address dem dis morning.

E no dey clear whether di goment pay any ransom money.

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Nigeria

Shortly afta di girls wey gunmen bin kidnap from one boarding school for Jangebe regain dia freedom, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari declare say Zamfara State na no-fly-zone sake of insecurity palava.

Di President also approve di ban of all mining activities inside di northwest state in order to stop di increase rate of insecurity inside di area.