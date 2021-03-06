Happy Independence Day Ghana 2021: Ghana flag, wish, President messages & fotos celebrating 64 years 'strong'

Ghanaians take to social media to post dia pictures alongside di kontri flag to celebrate Ghana 64th independence anniversary today.

And for im independence day speech today, President Nana Akufo Addo ask Ghana pipo to not just celebrate but put hand together to help goment protect di kontri heritage and environment.

De president of Ghana dey very optimistic say Ghana go be a better place of opportunities as development be progressive since independence.

"We for hand over barton of opportunities not retrogression to our pikins", de Ghanaian leader add.

Ghana na Africa first independent nation dey celebrate 64 years of freedom from de colonial chains.

De 2021 celebration take different twist due to de effect of covid-19.

Instead of de usual gathering of school children at various districts and municipal assembly parks in honour of de historic achievements, dem do dia year's own for de seat of government, Jubilee House wey ebi limited to only de military and government officials.

De beautiful event afford de president de opportunity take address de nation.

He assure every Ghanaian say things go be much better in de years ahead as de records dey show say "Ghana be on positive economic recovery as a lower income economy for three conservative times since en come office."

According to de president, "every Ghanaian for be part of de development make dem bequeath to our children, their children, and generations unborn a nation of hope and opportunity, not one of despair and retrogression."

As de Independence fall for Saturday 6 March, Monday go be officially declared holiday.

