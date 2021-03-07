CBN "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme": Central Bank of Nigeria new Dollar to Naira promo explained

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin wey dey count dollars

Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] don announce di introduction of di CBN "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme".

E mean say on top every one dollar payment alias transaction pesin make to Nigeria through di International Money Transfer Organization, CBN go dash di pesin five naira [N5] awoof.

For example, wit dis new CBN "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme", if someone send you $50,000, you fit get an additional special credit alert for N250,000 naira as awoof.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians wey get business or relatives abroad dey do dollar transaction to Nigeria through di International Money Transfer Organization

For one circular wey Central Bank of Nigeria release over di weekend, CBN wey be di highest regulating bank for Nigeria say dem go through commercial banks, pay those wey dey receive di dollar, di five naira [N5] awoof alias incentive for every USD$1".

Dis one simply mean say na di CBN dey pay di cost of dis special extra credit.

Di CBN "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" go start from Monday 8th March 2021 to Saturday 8th May 2021″.

Di move belike an attempt to attract dollar remittances by all means possible, but CBN no dey see dis short-term Naira-4-Dollar scheme as official Naira Devaluation.

At di moment one dollar dey exchange for between 412 and 480 Naira and dis scheme go dash additional five naira for di current rate as long as na inflow remittance of Dollar na to local domiciliary account inside Nigeria.