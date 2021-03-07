Ghana use 4th AFCON U-20 trophy celebrate 64th independence

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ghana claim victory as dem 'chew' Uganda to AFCON U-20 finals to celebrate 64th independence.

De president of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo and de people of Ghana dey celebrate dia 64th independence with continental football trophy.

Di Gold coast win de AFCON U-20 trophy in a 2:0 victory ova Uganda di same night wen Ghana mark dia independence from British colonial rule.

Dis be de fourth AFCON trophy Ghana dey win since de last one be in de year 2009.

As de U-20 team dey make mother Ghana proud on de pitch in Mauritania, Daniel Amartey scores the winner for Leicester in the Premier League.

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Andre Ayew in de 96th minute clings de winner for Swansea. Dis be de wonders wey happen in de world of football for Ghana's independent day.

Akufo Addo congratulate de Black Satellites for en social media page. He tok say "congratulations, thoroughly deserved victory and dem make mother Ghana proud".